Independence Day 2021: Refresh Your Playlist with These Patriotic Songs on 75th Independence Day; Watch Videos

The nationalist movement of Indians to attain freedom from the British Raj included many things, from books by freedom fighters, mass movements, to popular culture like movies and songs. Over the years, we have come across songs from pre-independence to post-independence era where the idea of nationalism has been strung in poetic lyrics and sung in melodious voices. As we celebrate the 75th Independence Day, let’s take a look at some of the patriotic songs that inspired a generation of freedom fighters and soldiers and continue to remind the modern generation of the country’s history.

Door hato aye duniya walo

From the pre-independence movie Kismet, this song was written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by Anil Biswas while singer Amirbai Karnataki sung it. The song came out during the second world war when Axis powers, Germany and Japan were trying to conquer India, however the discreet agenda of the filmmakers was to serve the cause of the freedom struggle from the British Raj.

Ae mere watan ke logon

Sung by veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar in 1963, the song instantly reminds many Indians of the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers who guard the borders. The song is reported to have brought tears to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s eyes when he heard Mangeshkar sing the emotional lyrics of the song.

Kar chale hum fida jaan-o-tan saathiyo

Another song that reminds us of soldiers’ sacrifices at the border is this song from the 1964 movie Haqeeqat, composed by Madan Mohan and sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Mera rang de basanti chola

From the movie Shaheed, this emotional song is composed and written by Prem Dhawan and sung by Mahendra Kapoor, Mukesh, Rajendra Mehta. The song highlights the patriotism and supreme courage of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as they sang the song while marching to the gallows.

Veera Suthanthiram

Sung by political activist, freedom fighter, and artist K.B. Sundarambal, this song is a call to all the soldiers of the freedom struggle.

Taaqat watan ki hamse hai

From the 1970 movie Prem Pujari the song is written by Neeraj and composed by SD Burman. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, and Manna Dey this is a marching ballad that speaks to the honour and glory of the soldiers at being given a chance serving their country.

Mere desh ki dharti

This song from the 1967 movie Upkar was written by Gulshan Bawra and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. Sung by Mahendra Kapoor the song was picturised on Manoj Kumar who was reportedly requested by then Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, to make a film on the Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan motto.

Ae watan, ae watan humko teri kasam

Another song of patriotism from the movie Shaheed, the song reminds Indians to set their differences aside and unite to fight the oppressive rule of British colonialism.

Apni azadi ko hum

Picturised on actor Dilip Kumar, this song from the 1964 movie Leader was written by Shakeel Badayuni and composed by Naushad.

Singer Mohammed Rafi bolsters the voice of a patriotic Indian with this reassuring song post Indo-China war of 1962.

Vande Mataram

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1882, Vande Mataram is a song that pumped life into the freedom struggle of India. Over the years, several renditions of the song have been composed from music composers of the country including AR Rahman.

