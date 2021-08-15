Independence Day 2021: From 1866 to 1971, these five countries were also liberated on 15 August

This year marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. As the nation gears up to celebrate the occasion, it is worth noting that India is not the only country that was liberated on this day. Several other countries share their day of liberation from colonial rule with us. Here's a look at other countries who share their independence day with India:

Bahrain

Ruled by the British, the country declared its independence on 15 August 1971. The declaration was preceded by a United Nations survey of the country's population. Later, it signed a treaty of friendship with Britain.

Liechtenstein

This quiet European nation, the sixth smallest country in the world, became independent from German rule in 1866 on this day. Every year, the day is marked with great pomp and honour across the country.

North and South Korea

Both countries observe the date as National Liberation Day. The day commemorates the end of Japanese colonial domination over the Korean Peninsula. On 15 August 1945, Japan surrendered, thus ending the Second World War.

The beginning of the Cold War and the presence of Soviet and American troops in the peninsula at the time led to the area being divided into two countries " North and South Korea. Both countries formed independent governments in 1948. The two Koreas continue to mark their day of independence each year on the same day.

Republic of Congo

On 15 August 1960, the Republic of Congo gained independence from French rule. The African nation had been subjugated by France since the late 1800s.

