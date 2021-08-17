Independence City Council rejects proposed mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

The Independence City Council rejected a proposed mask mandate on Monday night, bucking the advice of its own public health board, as the Kansas City area continues to deal with the latest surge of COVID-19.

Council members killed the proposed order by a vote of 4-2. It would have required everyone over age 5 to wear a mask when visiting a public space or during large outdoor events.

In describing his decision to vote against the health order, Council member Mike Huff, at-large, said wearing a mask should be left to “personal choice.”

“I do not believe the city council should mandate face masks on individuals and businesses. They can make their own decisions for themselves,” Huff said, also raising questions of how the requirement would be enforced.

Michael Steinmeyer, District 3, offered a similar perspective. He attributed his hesitance to issue a mandate in part to his upbringing under his father, a small business owner.

“I don’t believe that government is in the business to make mandates,” Steinmeyer said. “I don’t believe any of us are qualified to raise your families or to run your business for that matter. And I don’t think you want us to do that.”

Voting in favor were Mayor Eileen Weir and Council member Dan Hobart.

Members of the city’s public health advisory board endorsed the proposal last week, as cases continue to rise driven by the highly contagious delta variant though populations with low vaccination rates. In its letter, the board pointed to the proposed measure as a “necessary response” to protect residents.

Independence has no public health order in effect related to COVID-19. An earlier order required masks inside publicly owned spaces — like City Hall — but was later rescinded. Under the rejected proposal, businesses would have been required to comply with the mandate or face consequences, including the possibility of losing their business license.

Residents packed City Hall on Monday night ahead of the decision. Some opponents rallied with homemade signs in protest. Others joined the meeting virtually.

Roughly two hours of public comment was held, with residents speaking on both sides of the issue. Opponents questioned the reasoning behind issuing the order, characterizing the masks as a civil liberties violation. Proponents pointed to masks as a small but effective way to help stem the spread as local cases continue to rise.

Matthew Brown, speaking against masks, described the proposed order as reminiscent of an Orwellian society.

“Where do we draw the line with the government mandating infringements on our freedoms?” Brown said.

Among those speaking in favor was Laura Dominik. She encouraged council members to listen to the public health experts while making a decision.

“To my knowledge, correct me if I’m wrong, none of you are qualified to make public health decisions based on your education and experience,” she said, adding: “If you vote against a mask mandate, tonight, you’re voting against the mission of your city’s health department and are therefore not protecting the health and welfare of the citizens you serve.”