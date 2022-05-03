Independence approves controversial $1 billion warehouse, manufacturing development

Kevin Hardy
·5 min read
DAVID PULLIAM

The Independence City Council approved a controversial $1 billion plan to remake hundreds of acres of farmland into a sprawling industrial park.

Riverside-based NorthPoint Development plans to bring 21 new warehouse, logistics and manufacturing buildings to its new Eastgate Commerce Center off of Little Blue Parkway in eastern Independence.

The City Council voted 4-2 to award millions in incentives to NorthPoint, a prolific developer of warehouse and distribution facilities across the Kansas City metro and the country.

While some neighbors and concerned residents fiercely opposed the development, others framed it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring sorely needed economic development to a city that has not benefited from the types of major commercial and industrial projects that have sprouted up across other cities in the metro.

For years, Independence city leaders have sought to recruit commercial and industrial development to boost not just the local economy, but also the municipal electric utility. Experts have indicated a dearth of commercial customers as a factor in higher-than-average electric rates for residential customers of Independence Power & Light.

“I ran for mayor to grow the city,” said Mayor Rory Rowland, who was sworn in last month. “There’s not going to be any opportunity better than this opportunity to grow our city and move it forward.”

NorthPoint Development

While NorthPoint has disclosed none of its anticipated tenants, it has pledged to create 5,000 jobs with an annual payroll of $180 million. Those figures indicate an annual average wage of $36,000.

The council approved a 20-year tax abatement on the project, a sales tax exemption for construction materials and reduced permitting costs. The company will receive an 85% property tax break for 12 years, followed by an 81% abatement for eight years. The city also plans to create a new community improvement district, a special tax that will help pay for certain infrastructure improvements at the complex.

City leaders did not answer The Star’s questions about the total value of incentives being awarded.

Brent Miles, a founding NorthPoint partner, said the firm could have qualified for more incentives under Independence policy. And he told council members that the terms of the agreement were more favorable to Independence than other recent NorthPoint agreements with Liberty, Belton and the Port Authority of Kansas City.

“You would get more revenues on a bigger project,” he said.

Residents oppose project

Opponents said they had gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition aimed at blocking the development. Residents objected to the traffic, noise and environmental consequences of the project, which will disrupt a portion of the city that’s been largely undisturbed by development.

Erin Binney said the development will impact migratory birds by destroying wetlands and wooded areas at the site, which is also home to a bald eagle nest.

“Bringing in industrial warehousing complexes will have a huge environmental impact on everything from light pollution from the buildings to noise and air pollution from the influx of semis and traffic,” she said.

Binney and others urged the company to redevelop among the many blighted areas in town rather than building new.

“We need to start fixing what is broken and run down rather than destroying these beautiful areas,” Binney said.

Council members decide

Council members Mike Steinmeyer and Brice Stewart opposed the development agreement with NorthPoint. Steinmeyer said he feared the massive development would not generate enough new revenue to cover the costs of road improvements and maintenance, fire, water, sewer and police.

“I am not against development,” Steinmeyer said. “I’m just for development that makes good economic sense for our city.”

Steinmeyer unsuccessfully sought to delay the vote on the project for a month to renegotiate with the company.

But his concerns were not shared by a majority of the council, which is short one member since the April 12 death of council member Karen DeLuccie.

“The benefits far outweigh the concerns of this development,” said newly elected at-large council member Jared Fears.

Before commenting, Fears announced he had asked a city attorney to consider whether his relationship with the Community of Christ church posed a conflict of interest. Aside from being a longtime member of the church, Fears worked for the Independence-based organization for 28 years. The church will benefit from the development through land sales.

“None of those relationships pose a conflict of interest,” attorney Jeremey Cover said.

Property taxes and schools

Because the property is currently agricultural, it produces hardly any property tax revenue for the city, county or school districts.

NorthPoint’s project area encompasses more than 1,200 acres. But the company has committed to setting aside 250 acres as protected green space with two new trail heads a dog park and other recreational features.

Even with a steep discount on property tax, NorthPoint estimates it will pay nearly $135 million in taxes over the life of its 33-year agreement with the city. Without the development, the company says that land would generate less than $500,000 over that time frame.

Much of those new taxes will flow to the Fort Osage R-I school district, which pushed the council to approve the deal.

“This is not about us. I may be dead and buried by the time this is finished,” said school board president Floyd Hawkins. “But it’s about our future, its about our kids. It’s about kids that haven’t even been born yet.”

Hawkins is a retired teacher in the school district, which relies largely on residential property taxes. He said the school district has been looking for ways to promote industrial development that could boost tax revenues since the 1970s.

“If Independence continues to run from development and doesn’t seek ways to increase revenue, I don’t know how we survive,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.