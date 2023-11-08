Indefinite immigration detention ruled unlawful in landmark Australian high court decision

Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Indefinite immigration detention is unlawful, the high court has held, in a landmark decision overturning a 20-year-old precedent.

The result overturns the case of Al-Kateb, which had authorised indefinite detention even in circumstances where it is impossible to deport an individual without Australian citizenship.

On Wednesday the chief justice, Stephen Gageler said that “at least a majority” of the justices agreed that sections of the Migration Act which had been interpreted to authorise indefinite detention were beyond legislative power.

The home affairs department believes the result could trigger the immediate release of 92 people who cannot be returned to their country of origin, with the detention of a wider cohort of 340 people in long-term detention also in doubt.

The high court ruled in favour of NZYQ, a stateless Rohingya man, who faced the prospect of detention for life because no country had agreed to resettle him, due to a criminal conviction for sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old minor.

The high court declared that because NZYQ had been detained when there was “no real prospect of his removal from Australia becoming practicable in the reasonably foreseeable future” his detention was unlawful.

It ordered he be released immediately, with the commonwealth to pay his costs. Gageler said the court’s reasons for its decision will be published “in due course”.

Earlier, the solicitor general, Stephen Donaghue, warned that such a ruling would trigger “undefendable” compensation claims and the release of “undesirable” people into the community.

Related: Australia asked six countries to resettle stateless Rohingya man after he began high court challenge, lawyer says

Donaghue said NZYQ’s visa was cancelled and he was detained “only” because “he raped a 10-year-old boy” but his detention was not punitive because he is being held “until” he can be deported.

On Tuesday, lawyers for NZYQ revealed the Australian government had attempted to deport him to six countries. All but the US had rejected the request, and Donaghue conceded it was “impossible to predict with confidence” whether he will ever be deported.

Story continues

Donaghue submitted that the four justices in the majority of Al-Kateb were aware of the “harsh” possibility of lengthy detention, including for stateless persons who cannot be deported.

Donaghue noted that the “more undesirable” a person is the “more difficult” it is to remove them, but argued against NZYQ’s submission that they should be released if deportation is not possible.

Donaghue submitted that the executive had the power to keep foreign-born individuals out of the Australian community for “understandable reasons” including character concerns.

Several judges quibbled with Donaghue’s emphasis on NZYQ’s conviction, with Justice Robert Beech-Jones suggesting the constitutional argument has “nothing to do” with the sexual assault.

Justice James Edelman suggested Donaghue’s was a “jury point”, which Donaghue rejected, and it could be said NZYQ was detained because he was stateless.

Donaghue submitted that people in NZYQ’s position – where it is not reasonably practicable to deport them in the foreseeable future – “will need to be released immediately into the community”.

The home affairs department estimated 92 people were in such a position, he said, all but nine of who had their visas cancelled or refused for character concerns.

Those included 78 refugees with citizenship of another country who cannot be returned due to a “well-founded fear of persecution”, and 14 people who are either stateless or have “intractable” cases.

Donaghue’s claim was undercut by justices Michelle Gordon and Jacqueline Gleeson, who observed that documents produced to court appeared to show that 21 of the 92 people had already been released on residence determinations, which allows them to live at a specified residence in the community while technically still in detention.

Donaghue conceded he did not “know exactly where they are” and the estimates were not “comprehensive”.

Donaghue warned if Al-Kateb was overturned the commonwealth would be exposed to “inevitable” damages claims for false imprisonment. These claims would be “undefendable” in cases where the government conceded the people had been detained while it was impossible to deport them, he said.

Donaghue urged the court not to “radically disturb” the legal architecture, noting that the Migration Act requires detention of aliens pending deportation.

In submissions, NZYQ’s lawyers argue the court must choose between an interpretation of the law that detention must cease if removal is not practically possibly or accept that “if it never becomes practicable to remove the detainee, the detainee must spend the remainder of his or her life in detention”.

When the chief justice, Stephen Gageler, noted that it “could be for ever” that a person is kept in detention, Donaghue replied “that is Al-Kateb”, which established the principle that detention can occur “until” the event of deportation.

“If ever,” Gageler added.