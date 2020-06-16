‘Indebted’ Cancelled At NBC Along With ‘Bluff City Law’ & ‘Sunnyside’

Click here to read the full article.

Freshman series Indebted, which marked The Nanny star Fran Drescher’s return to network comedy, has been cancelled at NBC.

It joins Bluff City Law and Sunnyside, which have also both now been officially axed.

Indebted, which comes from writer Dan Levy, Sony Pictures Television and Doug Robinson Productions, launched in February and ran for 12 episodes.

Starring Drescher, Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Steven Weber and Jessy Hodges, the series was centered around young parents Dave and Rebecca, who were ready to reclaim their lives after years of diapers and sleepless nights, but things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke.

It is the latest cancellation at NBC, which earlier this month axed Perfect Harmony and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Confirmations for Sunnyside and Bluff City Law were also expected.

Bluff City Law, which starred Jimmy Smits as a civil rights lawyer, ran for ten episodes from September. Last year, the network opted not to order additional episodes, signposting its unlikeliness to return. The show came from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and producer David Janollari, and was co-created by Georgaris and Michael Aguilar. It was a character-driven drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases and also starred Caitlin McGee, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, Stony Blyden, Jayne Atkinson, MaameYaa Boafo and Josh Kelly. It was produced by Dean Georgaris Entertainment and David Janollari Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Sunnyside was pulled from NBC’s linear schedule after four episodes and was moved to its digital platforms. Created by Kal Penn and Matt Murray, who also executive produce alongside Michael Schur, Sunnyside featured a diverse cast including Joel Kim Booster, Diana-Maria Riva, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte. The series starred Penn as Garrett Modi, a disgraced New York City councilman who attempts to get back on his feet when a motley crew of immigrants reach out to him to help them become American citizens. It was produced by Panther Co., Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Penn was recently cast in CBS series Clarice.

