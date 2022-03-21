Indaptus Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Indaptus Therapeutics
·11 min read
Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) ("Indaptus" or the "Company”), today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and provides a corporate update.

“We enter 2022 excited about the future for Indaptus as we continue to advance our clinical readiness with site selection, toxicology studies and other tasks necessary for the successful clearance of our Investigational New Drug application,” said Jeffrey Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of Indaptus. “With Dr. Litchev at the clinical helm, we look forward to his final evaluation of the study design and clinical strategy. We remain on track to initiate this important Phase 1 study of Decoy20 this year and look forward to bringing this novel, multi-targeted therapy to the fight against cancer.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Appointed Boyan Litchev, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

In January, Indaptus announced the appointment of Boyan Litchev, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Litchev will oversee clinical strategy, clinical development and the conduct of all clinical programs. Dr. Litchev brings significant experience across a multitude of medical leadership roles that are specifically relevant for Indaptus.

Appointed Mark Gilbert, M.D., to Board of Directors

In December, Indaptus announced the appointment of Mark Gilbert, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gilbert served as Chief Medical Officer of Juno Therapeutics prior to its acquisition by Celgene Corporation and currently serves as Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Acepodia.

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

Research and development expenses, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, were approximately $1 million, an increase of approximately $0.6 million, or approximately 150%, compared with approximately $0.4 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Research and development expenses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, were approximately $2.5 million, a decrease of approximately $0.1 million, or approximately 4%, compared with approximately $2.6 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. The increase for the three-month period was primarily due to salaries and share-based compensation. The change in the twelve-month period was a result of the manufacturing and characterization costs of Decoy20 in 2020 that was offset by the increase of salaries and share-based compensation in 2021.

General and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, were approximately $2.3 million, an increase of approximately $1.9 million, or approximately 475%, compared with approximately $0.4 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. General and administrative expenses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, amounted to approximately $5.2 million, an increase of approximately $4.2 million, or approximately 420%, compared to approximately $1.0 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. The increase for the three and twelve-month periods was primarily as a result of increased payroll and related expenses, stock-based compensation expense for stock options issued in August 2021 and professional fees associated with being a public company following the Decoy merger.

Loss per share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $1.89 compared with approximately $1.84 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $39.1 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.6 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $11.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared with net cash used in operating activities of approximately $3.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in general and administrative expenses and effects of the Decoy merger and changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Net cash provided by financing activities for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $48.3 million, which was primarily provided by the proceeds from the Company's private placement offering in August 2021 that resulted in net proceeds of approximately $27.3 million, net proceeds from the Decoy merger in the amount of approximately $15.7 million and the sale of additional Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) in the amount of approximately $5.0 million. Net cash provided by financing activities for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, was approximately $1.2 million, which was provided by the sale of SAFEs.

More detailed information can be found in the Company’s Annual Report, a copy of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the Company’s website at www.indaptusrx.com. You may request a copy of the Company’s Form 10-K, at no cost to you, by writing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by calling the Company at (347) 480 9760.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company's approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus' patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. This approach has led to broad anti-tumor and anti-viral activity, including safe, durable anti-tumor response synergy with each of five different classes of existing agents, including checkpoint therapy, targeted antibody therapy and low-dose chemotherapy in preclinical models. Tumor eradication by Indaptus technology has been demonstrated to produce both innate and adaptive immunological memory and, importantly, does not require provision of or targeting a specific tumor antigen in pre-clinical models. Indaptus has carried out successful GMP manufacturing of its lead clinical oncology candidate, Decoy20, and has completed other IND enabling studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our plans to develop and potentially commercialize its technology, the timing and cost of our planned investigational new drug application and any clinical trials, the completion and receiving favorable results in any clinical trials, Indaptus' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any product candidate, our ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property and licensing arrangements, our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidates, the risk of product liability claims, the availability of reimbursement, the influence of extensive and costly government regulation, and our estimates regarding future revenue, expenses capital requirements and the need for additional financing. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Stern IR
+1 212-362-1200
will@sternir.com


INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

39,132,165

$

1,637,499

Assets held for sale

148,400

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,106,653

94,500

Total current assets

40,387,218

1,731,999

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment, net

3,800

1,349

Operating lease right-of-use asset

169,088

-

Other assets

16,477

44,445

Total non-current assets

189,365

45,794

Total assets

$

40,576,583

$

1,777,793

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

4,507,676

$

598,365

Operating lease liability, current portion

96,465

-

SAFE agreements

-

1,417,129

Total current liabilities

4,604,141

2,015,494

Non-current liabilities:

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

72,862

-

Total non-current liabilities

72,862

-

Total liabilities

4,677,003

2,015,494

Commitments and contingent liabilities

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

Preferred stock; Series Seed; $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 and 972,335 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, 0 and 835,928 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

-

8,359

Common stock; $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 and 3,185,224 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 8,258,597 and 1,944,672 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

82,586

19,447

Additional paid in capital

51,487,881

7,693,994

Accumulated deficit

(15,670,887

)

(7,959,501

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

35,899,580

(237,701

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

40,576,583

$

1,777,793

INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

2,523,153

$

2,655,017

General and administrative

5,205,955

944,248

Total operating expenses

7,729,108

3,599,265

Loss from operations

(7,729,108

)

(3,599,265

)

Other income, net

17,722

15,114

Net loss

$

(7,711,386

)

$

(3,584,151

)

Net loss available to common stockholders per share of common stock, basic and diluted

$

(1.89

)

$

(1.84

)

Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted

4,090,599

1,944,672

INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(7,711,386

)

$

(3,584,151

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

1,403

852

Stock-based compensation

1,510,258

139,960

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(837,917

)

2,811

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(4,236,656

)

113,900

Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability, net

240

-

Other assets

(16,477

)

2,000

Net cash used in operating activities

(11,290,535

)

(3,324,628

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds received for assets held for sale

451,600

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,854

)

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

447,746

-

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from merger

16,346,622

-

Decoy’s transaction costs

(665,627

)

-

Issuance of pre-funded warrants and warrants

29,972,727

-

Issuance costs of Private Placement

(2,706,598

)

-

Exercise of prepaid warrants

27,273

-

Proceeds from SAFEs, net

5,000,000

1,163,172

Exercise of stock options

363,058

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

48,337,455

1,163,172

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

37,494,666

(2,161,456

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,637,499

3,798,955

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

39,132,165

$

1,637,499

Noncash investing and financing activities

Conversion of preferred stock

$

8,359

$

-

Conversion of SAFEs

$

6,417,129

$

-

Liabilities assumed, net of non-cash assets received in reverse merger

$

7,616,175

$

-

Initial recognition of operating right-of-use asset and lease liability upon lease commencement

$

183,480

$

-

Reclass from non-current assets to current assets

$

44,445

$

-

Release of deposit upon closing of merger

$

200,000

$

-

Supplemental cash flow disclosures

Cash paid for income taxes

$

800

$

800

Cash received for interest earned on deposits

$

5,141

$

14,260


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have