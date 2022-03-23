Indaptus Therapeutics to Present at Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) ("Indaptus" or the "Company”), today announced that Jeffrey Meckler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference made available Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Investor Relations section of Indaptus' website, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company's approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus' patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. This approach has led to broad anti-tumor and anti-viral activity, including safe, durable anti-tumor response synergy with each of five different classes of existing agents, including checkpoint therapy, targeted antibody therapy and low-dose chemotherapy in preclinical models. Tumor eradication by Indaptus technology has been demonstrated to produce both innate and adaptive immunological memory and, importantly, does not require provision of or targeting a specific tumor antigen in pre-clinical models. Indaptus has carried out successful GMP manufacturing of its lead clinical oncology candidate, Decoy20, and has completed other IND enabling studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our plans to develop and potentially commercialize its technology, the timing and cost of our planned investigational new drug application and any clinical trials, the completion and receiving favorable results in any clinical trials, Indaptus' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any product candidate, our ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property and licensing arrangements, our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidates, the risk of product liability claims, the availability of reimbursement, the influence of extensive and costly government regulation, and our estimates regarding future revenue, expenses capital requirements and the need for additional financing. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations
+1 212-362-1200
will.oconnor@sternir.com


