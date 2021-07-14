Indah Coffee to close one of its Columbia locations. Here’s the last day to visit

Indah Coffee on Main Street in Columbia will close on July 17, making its Sumter Street location the sole location.

The business announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that it would close the shop at 1332 Main St., in the Arcade Mall. The post encouraged regulars to switch over the Indah’s Cottontown coffee shop.

Indah Coffee vendors also serve the locally-roasted coffee goods at Soda City Market on Saturday mornings on Main Street.

Nick and Stefanie Hauser opened the first Indah Coffee shop in Columbia in 2017 at 2238 Sumter St. and opened the Main Street location in 2018.

Indah’s roasting operation started in 2010 and has gone from a portable roaster at the farmers market to a commercial roaster supplying coffee to area restaurants and stores. The company was named South Carolina’s best coffee by Food & Wine magazine in 2018.