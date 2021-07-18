IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Toss Report & Playing XI Update: Sri Lanka Opts To Bat as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav Make Debuts

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has decided to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

See tweet here:

1st ODI. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/rf0sHqvbhk #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Updates: Get Live Commentary of IND VS SL 1st ODI Game