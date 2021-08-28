IND vs ENG 2021: Fans on Twitter Unhappy With The Umpire's Call After Rohit Sharma Adjudged LBW

Rohit Sharma’s wait for a maiden overseas Test century continues after being dismissed for 59 at Headingley on Friday. The India opener had done well to dig in and produced another patient display with the bat to see through a testing early phase of seam bowling from the England bowlers in Leeds, recording yet another half-century.

However, an lbw call in the second session of day 3 of the third Test ended his hopes of reaching three figures with Ollie Robinson providing an important breakthrough for England. But the dismissal reignited the debate over the controversial umpire’s call.

Rohit was given lbw by the on-field umpire but he reviewed. Ball-tracking showed that the ball would have clipped the top of leg-stump meaning the benefit of doubt per the controversial umpires’ call goes to the on-field decision which in this case was out. Had the umpire given it as not out and England reviewed, the India batter would have survived.

However, in such scenario, considering the close call, teams do not lose their reviews.

Rohit looked massively disappointed while taking the long walk back to the dressing room. Though it’s anybody’s guess whether his frustration was at the decision or his handling of that particular delivery that ended his solid innings.

But fans on twitter were clearly not pleased.

How could this be given as umpire’s call? #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TXYCkWyd7l — Vikrant Singh (@Vikrant_singh_7) August 27, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous. Have always believed that DRS has to be decisive, this umpire’s call proves that. Shambolic. #ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/cmPzrNXPcH — Atharv Warty (@atharvsays) August 27, 2021

Can’t understand how Rohit Sharma dismissed, we saw in DRS ball not hit wickets @StarSportsIndia koi samjahyega — Ravinder kumar (@kumarjravinder) August 27, 2021

This on field Umpires call in DRS is as complex as algebra.. Just feel for Rohit #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ucN5O3WGUG — JAMES (@ImJames_) August 28, 2021

Rohit Sharma lbw decision with the ball touching the outer side of leg stump shows the flaws in the DRS. The decision should be the same irrespective of the original onfield umpire decision. Unless this aberration is corrected, there is no merit in the DRS. Cruel decision onRohit — Srinivas Rao SV (@SrinivasRaoSV2) August 27, 2021

In the past, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has called for the concept to be done with. . “One thing I don’t agree with the ICC is the DRS they’ve been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned. The only reason they (batter or fielding team) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over just like in tennis – it’s either in or out, there’s nothing in between,” Tendulkar had said during a chat with Brian Lara last year.

