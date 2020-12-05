With Ind vs Aus T20I & Test, Cricket Fever Continues On SonyLIV

The ongoing India Tour of Australia has all the ingredients of a nail-biting thriller. After a shaky start, India made a comeback of sorts as they defeated Australia in the third and final ODI. Australia went on to win the 3-ODI series by 2-1. On Friday, the Indian side put up a fantastic show in the first T20I and started the series with a 1-0 lead. With 2 more T20I matches to be played, the excitement is only getting higher.

Cricket lovers are enjoying all this high-octane action non-stop on SonyLIV and the numbers speak for themselves. Ever since the India Tour of Australia started, the OTT platform has seen its viewership grow by more than twofold. That’s not all. SonyLIV also witnessed a 5 times rise in daily average subscriptions. Moreover, the decision to stream the tournament in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu proved to be a wise one as 50 percent of viewers came from Hindi and regional languages.

Speaking about the spectacular rise in viewership, Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, SonyLIV, says, “The India tour of Australia has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and advertisers alike. Riding on the increase in viewership, we are expecting a 50%-60% revenue growth on the platform over the last series. We are already sold out for ODIs and T20s and have only 15-20% inventory left for the Test matches. Cricket has always been a major consumption driver for us and we hope to see the reactions spiraling in the upcoming matches of the tour.”

This surge is expected to continue with the India-Australia Tests scheduled between Dec 17 and Jan 19. And then, there’s some more cricket. You can stream ‘The Big Bash League’ on SonyLIV that starts from Dec 10 in Sydney.

The OTT platform kicks off 2021 with a major sporting event that will surely enthrall all tennis fans - the much awaited Australian Open. The tournament is being held in Melbourne between Jan 18 and 31.

Not just sports, there are amazing shows too coming your way on SonyLIV.

A Line-Up To Look Forward To

Come Dec 11, and Shrikant Bashir will start streaming on the OTT platform. This edgy action series tells you the story of two ideologically and ethically different individuals who join forces to fight for their country. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Yudhishtir Singh along with Pooja Gor, Mantra and Ashmita Jaggi.

The excitement continues into the new year too. The second season of the widely appreciated Gullak starts streaming in January. This TVF show centres around the adorable Mishra family and its first season had garnered rave reviews. Gullak has an impressive 9.1 rating on IMDb. All the more reason to look forward to it.

Then you also have Sandwiched Forever. The series is about Naina and Sameer who fall in love and later get married. But what happens next is something that will surely take viewers by surprise. It has been directed by Rohan Sippy and features Aahana Kumra, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Zakir Hussain, and Divya Seth Shah.

There are two more TVF shows coming to the OTT platform - the second season of College Romance and Girls Hostel. Then you also have Project 9191 (showrunner: Subramanian S. Iyer) and Jackson (showrunner: Saurabh Tiwari) that will stream on SonyLIV in January. That’s quite a binge-worthy line-up.

So get ready to end the year and start the new one on a ‘content’ high. Whether its sports or entertainment, SonyLIV has you covered. Subscribe now and start streaming!

