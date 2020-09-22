Ind. Man Was Found Dead in Ditch, and Prosecutors Say Wife May Have Poisoned Him with Mushrooms

Linkedin David Fouts

When technology consultant David Fouts was found dead in a ditch on a rural Indiana road in April, investigators were baffled about how the 50-year-old got there, and how he died.

Just days before his body was found, the avid cyclist and longtime dog lover who’d adopted four greyhounds told his stepdaughter he wanted to buy bikes for her two children, saying he wanted to put them together himself to make sure the kids were safe when they rode them, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Everything seemed fine, the stepdaughter, Carrie Lee Gentry, told the Star.

“Nothing out of the ordinary,” she said about Fouts, a senior consultant at tech giant Salesforce in Indianapolis.

On April 24, a woman walking her dog on a desolate patch of Overdorf Road in Noblesville in Hamilton County found the decomposing body of a man later identified as Fouts, Fox 59, reports.

He had cuts on his hands and residue from duct tape on his wrists and ankles — but there were no other outward signs of foul play, Fox 59 reports.

An autopsy showed that Fouts’ body had been moved after he died, but gave little indication of how he died, the Star reports.

"It's a real head-scratcher," Coroner John Chaflin told the Star in April.

On Friday, after a months-long investigation, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced that Fouts’ wife, Katrina Fouts, 54, of Pendleton, and longtime family friend Terry Hopkins, 64, of Richmond, had been arrested and charged in connection with the slaying.

Katrina Fouts is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, false informing and failure to report a corpse.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Katrina Fouts

Hopkins, a retired police officer, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a corpse.

The toxicology report was inconclusive, but newly released charging documents show authorities believe the most likely cause of death is from chunks of poisonous mushrooms, which were found in his stomach, Fox 59, CBS4 Indy, and the Star report.

"There was a poisonous agent in his stomach that, if untreated, will produce death,” the coroner told the Star.

View photos

