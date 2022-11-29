Incumbent mayors take hit in the Upper St. John River Valley Nackawic, Perth-Andover, Woodsock and Florenceville-Bristol mayors fall to challengers

Election night proved a tough for incumbent mayors in the Upper River Valley, as four of six went down to defeat.

Nackawic Mayor Ian Kitchen fell to Tim Fox in the new community of Nackawic-Millville, while Perth-Andover incumbent Mayor Marianne Bell lost to Cindy McLaughlin in Southern Victoria.

Meanwhile in Woodstock, long-serving incumbent Mayor Art Slipp fell to incumbent Coun. Trina Jones.

Long-time Florenceville-Bristol Mayor Karl Curtis lost to former Carleton-Victoria MLA Andrew Harvey for the mayor of the District of Carleton North.

Incumbent Canterbury Mayor Tanya Cloutier is the only incumbent mayor to win re-election, defeating Steve Buckingham and Gar Conklin in the race for Lakeland Ridges.

In Hartland, incumbent Mayor Tracey DeMerchant won by acclamation.

Mayor and council results

Nackawic-Millville. Final Count

Mayor

Tim FOX 523 (Elected)

Ian KITCHEN 314

Ward 1 (1 seat)

Katlyn (Katie) NOZZOLILLO 63 (Elected)

Anthony MOORCROFT 62

Ward 2 (1 seat)

Jeffrey CLARK Elected by acclamation

Ward 3 (2 seats)

Greg MACFARLANE Elected by acclamation

Robert (Bob) SIMPSON Elected by acclamation

Ward 4 (1 seat)

Colin TRAIL Elected by acclamation

Ward 5 (1 seat)

Michael ARBUCKLE Elected by acclamation

Ward 6 (1 seat)

Errol GRAHAM 73 (Elected)

Kim ALLEN 46

Lakeland Ridges

Tanya Marie CLOUTIER 443 Elected

Steve BUCKINGHAM 212

Gar CONKLIN 89

Ward 1: (2 seats)

Ross STAIRS 122 M Elected

Perry BULL 113 M Elected

Gregory (Greg) GRANT 85 M

Ward 2 (2 seats)

Linda L. PORTER 97 Elected

Patricia J. BUDD 87 Elected

Greg WILLIAMS 85

Ward 3 (2 seats)

Randy STAIRS 113 Elected

Christopher Charles Gordon YERXA Elected

Alex RODBARD 69

Duane Gordon MACMILLAN 67

Lauren BOYD 59 )

Ward 4 (2 seats)

Mark GRANT 180 Elected

Michael Thomas FURROW 114 Elected

Christy COLLIER 97

Brayden Shawn COLLIER (BRAYDEN COLLICOTT) 35

Woodstock

Mayor

Trina (Jones) MILBURY 1290 Elected

Arthur L. SLIPP 981

Mark J. DUMAS 71

Ward 1: (1 seat)

Michael Martin Elected by acclamation

Ward 2: (1 seat)

Will BELYEA 140 (Elected)

Dana PATTERSON 128

Ward 3 (1 seat)

Julie CALHOUN-WILLIAMS 118 (Elected)

Scott DUNLOP 109

Thomas (Tom) REID 47

Ward 4: (4 seats)

Mark ROGERS 823 (Elected)

Jeff BRADBURY 777 (Elected)

Norm BROWN 758 (Elected)

Christa MCCARTNEY 600 (Elected)

Erin Katherine DELONG 521

Ricky NICHOLSON 496

Ward 5: (1 seat)

Lorne LEECH 307 (Elected)

Graham GILL 125

Hartland

Mayor

Tracey D. DEMERCHANT Elected by acclamation

At Large (3 seats)

Lee PATTERSON 423 (Elected)

Stewart FAIRGRIEVE 412 (Elected)

Wayne Douglas BRITTON 322 (Elected)

George BOONE 314

Ward 1 (1 seat)

Jason J. SMITH Elected by acclamation

Ward 2 (1 seat)

Mike WALTON Elected by acclamation

Ward 3 (1 seat)

Sam WALTON 94

Rebecca BLAEVOET 57

District of Carleton North

Mayor

Andrew HARVEY 1462 (Elected)

Karl E. CURTIS 610

Charles MACDONALD 496

Charles Hugh MCNAIR 150

At Large (2 seats)

Karen HARGROVE 1211 (Elected)

Laurel BRADSTREET 796 (Elected)

Charles (Charlie) GUEST 792

Clay MARCO 672

Patricia (Trish) FOSTER 582

Joe TREVORS 462

Ryan DICKINSON 249

David MacKenzie HUNTER 214

Stephen HUTCHINGS 115 M

Basil KAZAKOS 98

Ward 1 (1 seat)

Michael J. STEWART 156 (Elected)

Ronald DICKINSON 130

Kasie GRAHAM 68

Robert LEE 49

Ward 2 (1 seat)

Chala WATSON 228 (Elected)

Debbie THOMAS 128

Ward 3 (1 seat)

Scott OAKES 496 (Elected)

Rodney C. BROAD 103

Jodi Allan O'NEILL 89

Michael ALLEN 75

Elaina OAKES 50

Ward 4 (1 seat)

Ray HAINES 190 (Elected)

Julienne DENNY 172

David TRAFFORD 155

Mary Jo ANDOW 112

Theresa HUNTER 84

Ward 5 (1 seat)

Angel CONNOR 139 (Elected)

Gailen W. ALLAN 125

Brent W. PEARSON 115

James (Jim) B. DOHERTY 52

Southern Victoria

Mayor

Cindy D. MCLAUGHLIN 421 Elected)

Marianne BELL 391

Terry RITCHIE 36

At Large (1 seat)

Sheldon SHAW Elected by acclamation

Ward 1 (1 seat)

Todd MCGUIRE 83 (Elected)

Joe GEE 80

Ward 2 (3 seats)

Tamara TITUS MCPHAIL 435 (Elected)

Sheila E. CUMMINGS 396 (Elected)

William (Bill) STEVENSON 299 (Elected)

Ward 3

Sara PLANT Elected by acclamation

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun