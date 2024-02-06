Incubus announces 2024 tour to perform entire 'Morning View' album: See the dates

Incubus is hitting the road in 2024 to perform the group's entire "Morning View" album with stops in New York, Tampa, Austin and San Francisco.

The band announced the tour, produced by Live Nation, will start on Aug. 23 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will travel to 10 cities.

"Morning View," Incubus' double Platinum album, was originally released in 2001 and rereleased in October last year. The show will also feature hits with special guests Coheed and Cambria.

“Roughly 23 years ago, we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment," said Brandon Boyd, the band's lead vocalist, in a statement. "The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as 'Morning View' have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives."

Incubus 'Morning View' tour dates

According to the press release, the tour will be visiting the following cities:

Aug. 23 – Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Aug. 24 – Rosemont, Ill. (Allstate Arena)

Aug. 27 – Philadelphia, Pa. (Wells Fargo Center)

Aug. 29 – New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden)

Aug. 31 – Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Sept. 3 – Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

Sept. 6 – Irving, Texas (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)

Sept. 7 – Austin, Texas (Moody Center ATX)

Sept. 9 – Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

Sept. 12 – San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

How to get tickets

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 8 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

General sales start on Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

There are also different VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, playing table tennis with select band members, a photo op with Incubus, side stage viewing of the Incubus set, exclusive merch and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Who is Incubus?

Incubus is a multi-platinum Los Angeles band that has sold over 23 million albums to date and has 6 consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200.

Members include Brandon Boyd, vocalist; Mike Einziger, guitar, piano, backing vocals; José Pasillas II, drums; Chris Kilmore, turntables, keyboards; and Nicole Row, bass.

