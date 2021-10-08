Incubator 21: Young artists get solo West End shows

(n/a)

A West End gallery is offering some of London’s emerging artists the chance to have their own solo show.

Incubator 21 is the creation of Angelica Jopling - daughter of art dealer Jay Jopling and artist Sam Taylor-Johnson - and is showing six back-to-back week-long solo exhibitions of work by new artists.

She said: “I think nascent artists rarely have this opportunity to exhibit their work in a solo capacity and in a dedicated space and it’s important to give emerging artists that platform.”

She said the works, which include portrait painting, sculpture, performance art and sound installations, are “a touchstone for what artists have been making during lockdown and how they’ve been surviving”.

The first show opened on Wednesday and the series runs until November 15 at A. Society in Chiltern Street.

Jopling said: “The majority of them are Master of Fine Arts graduates this year and so many of their degree shows, which are usually in person, had to be online because of Covid so immediately that’s a barrier and it has been amazing to see so many people of the same generation engaging with art and real life again.”

The six artists are Hawazin Alotaibi, Richard Burton, Charlie Gosling, Nathalie Hollis, Anne Carney Raines, and Nick Sanderson.

