inCruises Receives 3 Travel Weekly Awards For Overall Business Strategy and Humanitarian Relief

One Gold and two Silver Magellan Awards were awarded to inCruises by one of the leading U.S. travel industry publications

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is pleased to announce that its travel membership club, inCruises, was recently honored by Travel Weekly with 3 Magellan Awards.

Travel Weekly recognized inCruises' innovative business model for surpassing one million registered Members in 196 countries and was awarded a Silver Magellan Award in the Travel Agency/Advisor Category for Overall Business Strategy.

“inCruises was one of the only travel businesses to grow during the pandemic. We expanded market penetration in over 100 countries and are thrilled to see our worldwide influence continue to multiply. It feels great to get noticed by Travel Weekly for surpassing this important 1 million registered Members milestone,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Frank Codina.

inCruises Donation of Over $1 Million in Direct Aid for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief was recognized with a Gold Magellan Award in the Online Travel Services Category and a Silver Magellan Award in the Travel Agency/Advisor Category.

“We are grateful to be recognized by Travel Weekly for our humanitarian efforts. We share this honor with all of our many inCruises Partners and Members who personally donated to help our fellow Ukrainian Club Members in need,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Michael Hutchison.

Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards are judged by top travel industry professionals , including:

Richard Bangs, executive producer and host of Richard Bangs’ Quests

Patricia Schultz, author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die

CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg

Heather Greenwood Davis, Contributing Editor and On-Air Storyteller for National Geographic

Bruce Beckham, former CEO of Tourism Cares

Rob Kwortnik, professor at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and others.

inCruises is the world's fastest-growing rewards travel club. Club Members are matched with double Reward Points, which amplify their vacation purchasing power. In addition to cruises, Members use Reward Points to book hotels and resorts through the inStays brand. Savings earned through Reward Points are in addition to the lowest retail price, and Reward Points never expire. inCruises’ easy-to-use website supports 17 languages to service their global community.

inCruises Club Membership is sold exclusively through independent Partners who can earn compensation for sharing Membership advantages with others.

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200 countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .



