'Incredibly unpredictable right now': Banff Centre CEO hopeful but unsure

Like so many others during the pandemic and related economic crisis, the president and CEO at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity says she's hopeful but there are more questions than answers about the future.

"It is incredibly unpredictable right now, as we, like everyone else, just wait this out," Janice Price told CBC Calgary News at 6.

"We have to think of health and safety first."

40% of revenue evaporates

Price says a big chunk of the centre's funding instantly evaporated when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

A quarter of its funding comes from provincial and federal governments, but 40 per cent comes from conferences, housing, hospitality and food services.

"Without that revenue and all the restrictions on gathering on campus, we don't have activity to occupy as many of our staff as we have when we are fully operational," Price said.

Last week, 284 staff were permanently laid off and 100 people were given temporary layoff notices, leaving 123 people on staff. That's on top of two rounds of funding cuts from the provincial government totalling roughly 20 per cent of the centre's budget.

'We can't predict when'

All on-campus classes were shifted online and the centre is looking at next year before that changes.

"We can't predict when, but we know the conference activity will come back," Price said.

"This is a spectacular setting with wonderful facilities and services."

Price says COVID-19 has forced a rethink of a lot of things.

"Some things will change forever: the way we serve food, the way we clean, the way we keep people safe."

Virtual classes, 17 of them, are set to begin in September.