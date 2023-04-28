An Incredibly Detailed Replica of the ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean DMC-12 Is Heading to Auction

If you can’t snag the real deal, you might as well get as close as you can.

A nearly inch-perfect replica of the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the Back to the Future movies will be sold by Mecum Auctions at its annual Indy event next month. The car features all the bells and whistles that fans of the time-traveling adventure film series could want, along with the signature of Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd.

It’s hard to get enthusiasts to agree on the most famous movie car of all time, but the DMC-12 is certainly in the running. The wedge-shaped sports car is an integral part of the Back to the Future franchise, allowing Doc Brown and Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly to travel back, forward, and back even further through time across three movies. The car’s big screen role has actually made many people forget that prior to the release of the first installment, DeLorean was mainly thought of as a colossal flop.

Inside the “Back to the Future” DeLorean DMC-12 replica

The DMC-12 going up for auction looks almost identical to the car used to film the trilogy. It features a brushed stainless-steel body, a set of factory alloy wheels, and faithful recreations of all of the temporal displacement hardware Doc Brown added to the car to turn it into a time machine, including neon lights and an abundance of hoses. The faithfulness continues inside the vehicle’s two gullwing doors, where you’ll find a black leather interior that includes time circuits, a flux capacitor, and a 1950 to 2000 sports almanac, just like the one found in the second flick. The replica also comes with removable components that allow you to configure the vehicle as it appeared in the first movie and its sequel.

The two-door’s colorful array of lights runs using power from the vehicle’s internal 12-volt electrical system or a 120-volt outlet, which will come in handy when the car is on display. Powering the car itself is a 2.8-liter V-6 that can produces a meager 130 hp and 153 ft lbs of torque. The mill was considered the car’s Achilles’ heel upon its initial release, but at least here it’s mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Detail of the "Back to the Future" DeLorean DMC-12 Replica's temporal displacement hardware

This DMC-12 is scheduled to hit the block during Indy 2023, which runs from Friday, May 12, to Saturday, May 20. No estimate has been announced, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the replica sell for more than the $50,000 to $80,000 a good condition DeLorean usually commands.

