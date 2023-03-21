The incredible true story behind Keira Knightley's new film, 'Boston Strangler'

Disney

Released this month, suspenseful crime drama Boston Strangler looks set to be one of spring's must-see films, with a star-studded cast worthy of the extraordinary true tale it relates. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Keira Knightley in the leading role of Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter who breaks the story of a serial killer in 1960s Boston, alongside fellow reporter Jean Cole (played by Fargo's Carrie Coon).

McLaughlin and Cole are widely thought to have challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at personal risk and uncovering a web of corruption that cast doubt on the murderer's identity. Here, we break down everything you need to know about the film – and the shocking true story behind it.

Who stars in Boston Strangler?

Keira Knightley plays the lead, Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record American newspaper in Boston, who writes a four-part story with a colleague, Jean Cole, about a case in which 13 women are gruesomely murdered. She is the first person to dub the killer ‘the Boston Strangler’, a name that would go down in history as one of America's most notorious and mysterious serial killers.

The pair come up against systemic sexism during the course of their investigation, manifested both in the newsroom, in the police force and in attitudes towards the middle-aged women who were murdered.

"Women in public spaces – it’s a constant problem," Knightley told Harper's Bazaar in her recent cover shoot. "From the everyday office situation, where your voice isn’t being heard, to the most extreme aspect, femicide. The film tells an interesting story that covers the whole spectrum."

Carrie Coon (also in hit dramas The Sinner and The Gilded Age) co-stars as Jean Cole, McLaughlin's fellow reporter. David Dastmalchian, who has previously had roles in a number of superhero – films from The Dark Knight to Suicide Squad – plays Albert DeSalvo, the suspected murderer. The film also stars Alessandro Nivola as a detective and Chris Cooper as Jack MacLaine, McLaughlin and Cole's newspaper boss.

What happened to the Boston Strangler's victims?

Between 14 June 1962 and 4 January 1964, 13 single women between the ages of 19 and 85 were murdered in the Boston area, with most sexually assaulted and strangled in their apartments. No sign of forced entry into their homes meant that, chillingly, the women were assumed to have let their assailant in – either because they knew him, or because they believed him to be a maintenance or delivery man, which earned him the initial title of 'Phantom Strangler'.

How was the Boston Strangler caught?

On 27 October 1964, a stranger entered a young woman's home posing as a a detective. He tied the woman to her bed, assaulted her and left, apologising as he went. The woman's description of her attacker led police to identify the assailant as Albert DeSalvo. When his photo was published, many women identified him as the man who had assaulted them.

DeSalvo was not initially suspected of being involved with the strangling murders. But after he was charged with rape, he gave a detailed confession of his activities as the Boston Strangler, confessing to every murder and divulging details about the crime scenes that only he could know. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1967.

In February of that year, DeSalvo escaped with two fellow inmates from Bridgewater State Hospital, triggering a full-scale manhunt, but he gave himself up the following day. After the escape, he was transferred to the maximum security Walpole State Prison. Six years after the transfer, he was found stabbed to death in the prison infirmary. His killer or killers were never identified.

On 11 July 2013, Boston law enforcement officials announced that DNA evidence had linked DeSalvo to the rape and murder of one (but only one) of the original victims, proving his involvement.

Is there controversy surrounding the case?

As the women killed were from a variety of age and ethnic groups, and murdered using multiple methods, many doubted whether it was even one killer responsible, or several.

In 1968, Dr Ames Robey, medical director of Bridgewater State Hospital, insisted that DeSalvo was not the Boston Strangler. He described DeSalvo as "a very clever, very smooth compulsive confessor who desperately needs to be recognised" – an opinion shared by Middlesex district attorney John J. Droney, Bridgewater superintendent Charles Gaughan, and George W. Harrison, a former fellow inmate of DeSalvo's. Harrison claimed to have overheard another convict coaching DeSalvo about details of the strangling murders.

To this day, it has still only been forensically proven that DeSalvo was involved in just one of the murders: that of Mary Sullivan in 1964.

Where can I watch Boston Strangler?

The film, which was released on 17 March, 2023 on Hulu, is also available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

