The incredible story of Yorkshire’s unsung Holocaust hero

David Makofski (L) and with his wife Ada in 1957

A t the top of Lands Lane in Leeds, a tailor called David Makofski sat in his office and pored over his ledger books. It was the late 1930s, and the Nazis’ dark shadow had fallen across Germany and beyond. The world stood on the precipice of war. Yet for some, this Yorkshireman represented a narrow glimmer of hope.

Scrawled across his pages were the names and details of dozens of young Jewish men from mainland Europe. These men, like millions of others, were unsafe in their countries. Although Hitler’s final solution remained a few years off, antisemitism and state-sponsored persecution was increasing at an alarming rate, and many sought to escape. Makofski, a British Jew in his mid-40s, a father of three and a keen golfer, was a potential route to salvation.

During the 1930s, Makofski had become aware of the peril that threatened Jews on the continent. He was the son of Latvian refugees, fiercely proud to be British, and had fought for his country in the First World War. It was his war injuries that led him to frequently visit the Czech spa town of Karlsbad (now Karlovy Vary) for treatment, where he heard first hand about the treatment of Jews on the continent: in neighbouring Germany, Jews had been turned into outcasts via a series of measures including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses and restrictions in education and employment.

‘He saw really early on what was happening,’ says Diane Mckaye, Makofski’s granddaughter, who grew up in Leeds and now lives in London. It was this insight, she explains, that spurred him on to become chairman of the Leeds Jewish Refugees Committee and devise a rescue mission by establishing a trainee scheme. ‘This is the gateway Makofski used to open the door to several hundred young men,’ says Mike Levy, a Holocaust historian who has examined the Makofski papers, now held at the West Yorkshire Archives and the Wiener Holocaust Library in London.

Under this programme, Jewish men below the age of 35 would be found positions as trainees by employers in and around Leeds. Certain conditions had to be met: that no English person could be found for the role, and that a deposit of £100 be paid (the equivalent of around £5,400 today; in some circumstances £50 would suffice). The committee could then apply to the Home Office for a permit.

Makofski worked tirelessly to find jobs and homes for men whose lives were in the gravest danger. ‘He was forever looking at his papers, going down to London, cajoling the various government ministries to allow the young people to come in,’ says Levy. His records illustrate the volume of administration involved: each page in Makofski’s logs contains an entry about an individual, usually with their date and place of birth, nationality and proposed employer. As well as securing work permits for these men, he made use of contacts within the Jewish community, the Quaker community and beyond to find accommodation and funding.

It’s estimated Makofski and his associates saved the lives of over 200 young Jewish men between 1938 and 1939

Applications flooded in in their hundreds. While the odd applicant had a sufficiently wealthy relative to stump up the funds for the deposit, in most cases the money was found by the committee, which meant tireless fundraising. ‘That meant Makofski having to entreat his contacts to stump up what was a huge sum at that time,’ says Levy.

It is not entirely clear how the men who appealed to Makofski from across Europe became aware of his scheme. ‘What’s likely is sheer word of mouth,’ says Levy. ‘When desperate families heard of ways to escape, word spread very quickly in their communities.’

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, says: “The lengths he went to in order to help Jewish people, culminating in hundreds of lives saved, is extraordinary. As a result, thousands of descendants including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are now able to tell this important tale.”

It’s estimated Makofski and his associates saved the lives of over 200 young Jewish men between 1938 and 1939, at which point escape was no longer a possibility. But this extraordinary story has been little told. Mckaye herself, who never met her grandfather, knew little of it until a few years ago, when a rabbi spoke about this moment in her family’s history in her own father’s eulogy.

Mckaye began probing further, visiting the archive and then, as the scale of her grandfather’s work became clear, searching online to see if she could track down anyone connected with the men in his ledger books.

The first person she found was Dr Claire Bombardier, the widow of a German refugee called Gerhard Kander, 25 years her senior. Having read in one of the letters in the archive that Kander was a great violinist, and that her grandfather had arranged for a sponsor to pay for his training, Mckaye searched for his name online and found his obituary. He died aged 86 in 2008. It mentioned his wife’s name, and Mckaye found an email address for her at the University of Toronto, where Bombardier was a professor of medicine.

Claire Bombardier, the first person Mckaye tracked down

‘As I understand, you are the widow of Gerhard Kander?’ she wrote to her in 2019. ‘My grandfather was responsible for bringing over refugees from Nazi-occupied Europe to England in 1938-39 and I believe Gerhard was one of them.’

‘What a surprise,’ Bombardier replied. ‘I am delighted you contacted me.’ In fact, Gerhard had never spoken about how he managed to escape from Germany, so the discovery filled a gap in his story for Bombardier. Kander left Germany, aged 18, and never saw his parents again. According to his widow he never delved into their fate – ‘he could not bear the thought’, she explains. But after her husband’s death, Bombardier discovered that her father-in-law had died at a concentration camp in France while her mother-in-law had been transported to Auschwitz.

Mckaye says: ‘I learnt from Claire that Gerhard’s love for his violin helped him on many occasions and brought him comfort. It was amazing to learn how my grandpa went the extra mile, even in such desperate times, to help Gerhard realise his talent.’

Gerhard Kander, who Makofski brought to Leeds when he was 18

By combing through Makofski’s records, and with the help of Ancestry.co.uk, MyHeritage and Facebook, The Telegraph has helped Mckaye trace the families of other refugees brought over by her grandfather, to share their intertwined history and often shed light on a missing piece of the past.

Some of Makofski’s refugees stayed in Leeds, put down roots and had families who still live in the city today. Others stayed a short time and then moved on: to elsewhere in Britain, or to other continents including North America and as far afield as New Zealand.

Max Kalischer was born in Germany in 1914, the son of a solicitor. He was witty and liked to write poetry. In February 1938, eight months before all German Jews’ passports were declared invalid, he fled his middle-class Berlin existence for Leeds, leaving his parents behind.

Kalischer’s name is one of those that appears in Makofski’s ledger books. The records show that an application was made for him to work as a baker, his proposed employer a Mr Bloomfield based on the edge of Leeds city centre. He and his brothers, who had also escaped, rented some rooms in Chapeltown, an area of the city where many Jewish people lived.

Bloomfield’s bakery was one of the businesses – many of which were run by local Jewish employers – that offered jobs to refugees on the scheme. Others included Salinsky, a shoemaker; Rakusen’s, a kosher food manufacturer still trading today (and familiar to anyone who has ever eaten a matzo cracker during Passover in Britain); Henry Freedman, a tailor; and Bellow Machine Company, a textile-machine manufacturer. Montague Burton Ltd, a clothing factory (for high-street retailer Burton Menswear) took the largest number.

Kalischer’s son, David Kingsley, never knew exactly how his father had made it to Britain. Like so many Holocaust survivors, Kalischer didn’t talk much about what he had left behind, or the circumstances of his departure.

‘My father’s family realised what was going on and knew they had to try and get their sons out,’ says Kingsley, 73, who lives in Settle, North Yorkshire. But making it to the UK wasn’t the end of it. Like many Jewish refugees to Britain, Kalischer was interned on the Isle of Man as a ‘potential hazard’ during the war. ‘My father and his brother Clement were rounded up,’ says Kingsley. Kalischer was then shipped to Canada and interned there until 1943 or 1944, when he was able to leave and join the British Army, training in the Royal Pioneer Corps and serving in India.

At the end of the war he returned to Leeds, where he worked as a baker, until Kingsley – the third of his four children – was about five years old. ‘Then he developed an allergy to flour,’ Kingsley says. He found a new livelihood working as a salesman.

In the mid-1950s, the family moved out from Chapeltown to the Leeds suburb of Moortown, following the same trajectory as many of the city’s Jews. Also in common with other Jewish refugees to Britain, Kalischer anglicised his name, changing it to Kingsley. After all, Leeds was no more a haven of tolerance than elsewhere in Britain: during the 1930s, the city’s Jewish community was vulnerable to antisemitism and became a target for Oswald Mosley and his British Union of Fascists. Yet compared with the places the Jews had fled, the city was a sanctuary.

Alfred Lachmann, another name in Makofski’s ledger, was born in Berlin in 1904 and grew up in an apartment in the city. The date beside his name is November 29, 1938 – less than three weeks after Kristallnacht, during which Nazis looted Jewish homes and businesses and killed at least 91 Jews and destroyed 267 synagogues.

Alfred Lachmann, who left Germany for Yorkshire a few weeks after Kristallnacht

It was, of course, a tiny number relative to the genocide to come, but for many German Jews, it was a moment of realisation.

Makofski arranged for Lachmann to work for a tailor in Leeds, the papers suggest, but he too was interned on the Isle of Man and in Canada, before returning to the UK and joining the Army. Like Kalischer, he met his wife in Leeds. Lachmann became Leyton and, with his wife, set up a factory in the city after the war, making belts and buttons.

‘He thought Lachmann was too German, so he looked in the phone book and found the first name under L,’ says his grandson, Lee White, who still lives locally. ‘I know they didn’t want to talk about much [of what they had been through],’ adds White, 41. Many of the relatives his grandfather left behind were murdered in Nazi extermination camps. ‘My mum didn’t ask and they didn’t volunteer much information.’

On a snowy day in March this year, Mckaye, White and David Kingsley’s daughter Jenny Kingsley, 48, met in Leeds for the first time. The encounter was organised by The Telegraph, and gave White and Kingsley the opportunity to meet the granddaughter of the man instrumental in their families’ survival. Over tea and cakes, they discussed their interwoven stories and what they have managed to piece together about the past. ‘It was emotional,’ says Jenny. ‘We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Makofski. My family wouldn’t be here. But we’re here to tell the story.’

Jenny Kingsley, Lee White and Diane Mckaye in March - Chris Leah

Mckaye, for her part, was moved to meet and speak to relatives of men her grandfather helped rescue. ‘It’s been especially rewarding hearing stories of survival from individual perspectives, often filling in a black hole in their history and learning of the families’ continuity with new generations,’ she says.

George Broch, who runs an acupuncture clinic in the Leeds suburb of Roundhay, didn’t realise his father, Friedrich Broch, had been helped by Makofski to escape from Vienna to Yorkshire until The Telegraph contacted him. ‘Both my parents were a bit silent about what happened,’ says George, now 80. ‘It wasn’t nice and they sort of buried it at that time. As they were Jewish, they didn’t want to make any splash [when] there was antisemitism all over.’

Did his father personally experience any antisemitism in Leeds? ‘Oh yes. That’s why my parents tended to keep to themselves.’ But, says Friedrich’s grandson, Andrew Broch, who knew nothing of his family’s escape story: ‘When these people came over [to Britain] they made such an effort to get on with life.’

Other names in Makofski’s log took a different path after arriving in Yorkshire. Albrecht Wolff, born in Munich in 1915, fled to Leeds in 1939, and appears to have moved on to Rio de Janeiro in 1946, then to New York in 1960, where he was naturalised as a US citizen. Egon Grunberg, born in Berlin in 1914, came to Leeds in 1939, then later moved to New Zealand, where he was naturalised. Jakob Weisshaar, born in Vienna in 1907, was sent to Dachau concentration camp but appears to have then reached Leeds, where he died in 1978. Otto Diamant became an actor and died in London in 1993. Adolf Rochmann, born in 1910 in Leipzig, Germany, escaped in March 1939, crossed the border to Holland, then travelled by boat to England, where he came to Leeds to work at the Bellow Machine Company, under Makofski’s scheme.

Friedrich Broch and family

‘It is very interesting to know there was this person who had no links to my father and out of the blue was prepared to help [him],’ says Rochmann’s son, Chaim Rockman, 77, who lives in Israel. His great sorrow is that his father hardly spoke of his life in Germany, changing his name to Peter Rockman in England (‘he understood that to go around with a name like Adolf was not a good idea’). But he did spend many years trying in vain to find his mother and sister.

It transpires they died on the way to, or inside, concentration camps. ‘He never found out,’ says Rockman, who only learnt of their fate from the Red Cross during the 1990s, three decades after his father died. ‘He would relentlessly write letters to people who he thought may have met his sister. He was very protective of his family, which I think came from what he went through during the war.’

Gerhard Steinhart, born in 1914 to a middle-class family in Dresden, had planned to study economics at university. ‘Then Hitler said Jews couldn’t do that,’ says his granddaughter Jodi Lackman, 53, from Montreal.

Steinhart came to Leeds in 1939 after making an application to Makofski’s scheme. ‘He lived happily in Leeds until the outbreak of war,’ says Lackman. ‘But as an “enemy alien” he was put on a boat to Canada and sent to an internment camp in Quebec City with suspected Nazis. It took the Canadians about a week to realise they had to separate the Jews from the Nazis.’

Steinhart was released around 1942, got married and, in 1962, moved to New York to set up a sewing-machine business. ‘My grandfather was my favourite person in the world,’ Lackman reminisces. ‘Having been through everything he had, I was amazed he could be so full of joy all the time,’ she adds.

It’s hard to put an exact figure on how many men’s lives were saved by Makofski and those he worked alongside, but their descendants are likely now in their thousands. Records, of course, were not digitised back then, and the refugees who had lost everything and had to start again in a foreign land did not tend to broadcast the details of their horrific upheavals. Between the Nazis gaining power in 1933 and the outbreak of war in 1939, a total of about 70,000 Jewish refugees fled to Britain from mainland Europe.

What is beyond doubt is that the men saved by Makofski and his associates may well have suffered a very different fate if they hadn’t found refuge in Leeds. Max Kalischer (Kingsley) died at 87 in 2002. Lachmann (Leyton) also survived into his 80s, and died in 1987. Makofski himself died in 1974, and his family handed his papers to the West Yorkshire Archives. The street in Leeds where his office once stood is now a pedestrianised strip crowded with chain stores. There is no hint of its past as the headquarters of an international operation to save some of Europe’s Jews.

Max Kingsley (formerly Kalischer) in around 2000

‘My grandfather never wanted to be seen as a hero. It was just something he did. He never wanted any recognition for it,’ says Mckaye. While proud of his actions, she shares his evident modesty and is keen to emphasise that the operation was the work of many; the Leeds Jewish community and the Quakers of York were both instrumental. ‘It was a community effort,’ she says.

Levy, though, is more willing to trumpet Makofski’s achievements. ‘He was determined to save as many young Jewish men from Nazi persecution as he could,’ he says. ‘There must be hundreds if not thousands alive today thanks to the dogged determination of this quiet man, largely forgotten by history. A true unsung hero.’

