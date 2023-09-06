The incredible story of the Second World War’s real greatest escape

Soldiers of the British Eighth Army in Catania, Sicily, in 1943 - Getty

Just over 80 years ago, on July 25 1943, following Italy’s humiliation in North Africa and the Allied invasion of Sicily, Benito Mussolini was evicted from power by his people, arrested, and Italy’s Axis partnership with Nazi Germany ended. The Germans quickly moved large numbers of troops into northern and central Italy, occupying large parts of the country.

On September 3, Italy signed an armistice with the United Kingdom and the United States, which was disclosed to the world five days later. The Italians were now fighting the Germans, or at least trying to: however, in camps on Italian territory as yet unoccupied, tens of thousands of Allied prisoners of war, mostly captured in the North African campaign in 1941 and 1942, found their captors had become their allies, giving them a chance to escape.

The lives of these unlikely new friends are to be celebrated over the next few days by the Monte San Martino Trust, a charity founded by some of the escapers and now partly run by their sons and daughters. There will be a series of events held at a former prisoner of war camp – Servigliano in Marche – to mark the 80th anniversary, and to salute the Italians who risked their lives to help the escapees.

It has been estimated that 50,000 of the 80,000 prisoners held in those camps walked out when the opportunity arose, taking far more advantage of Italy’s capitulation than the Allied troops under arms could. The German advance was swift and brutal; it would take the Allied forces until nearly VE Day, a year and three-quarters later, to drive them out of Italy entirely. Of those prisoners who walked out, and despite the courage of many Italians in assisting them and shielding them from the Germans, only about 12,000 made it home: but they still constituted the greatest escape of the war.

One of the best known was travel writer and photographer Eric Newby, who met the woman who would be his wife after the war – while engaging in guerrilla warfare in German-occupied Italy. Almost all rejoined the fight in some way once back with their units.

Former prisoner of war: travel writer Eric Newby, pictured in 1992 - Getty

As soon as the armistice came into effect General (later Field Marshal Viscount) Montgomery, whose Eighth Army had occupied Sicily and was preparing to attack the Italian mainland, ordered British soldiers in the camps to remain where they were until his soldiers had moved northwards and liberated the camps. Some senior officers were so determined to obey Montgomery’s order that as soon as the Italian guards left, British guards were posted to replace them. However, most senior officers did not enforce the order, allowing so many soldiers to walk free. Had this insubordination not happened, they would almost certainly all have been re-imprisoned by the Germans as they sped south: those who were recaptured, or who never left in the first place, were taken to Germany and held there. It was not the first, or the last, misjudgment to blot Monty’s reputation as a commander.

However, those who did walk out mostly headed for Switzerland, with about 2,000 reaching the neutral state. Others turned south in the hope of encountering their invading comrades: they could not have known how slow their progress would be. The Eighth Army, having triumphed in the North African desert, enjoyed high morale: but the terrain in rural Italy was challenging, many rivers went unbridged for miles and the Wehrmacht was no pushover. No wonder so many who had left the camps were recaptured. However, an estimated 12,000 eventually managed to get behind Allied lines as the invading force marched north and pushed back the Germans.

Most ordinary Italians, who had disliked their former fascist masters every bit as much as the Allies had, provided invaluable support for those who tried to get home. A network determined to help escaping Allies formed as if spontaneously. Families of sharecropper farmers in the mountains, known as contadini, hid men from the Germans or from local fascisti, despite the threat of imprisonment, confiscation of property or even of execution if the Germans detected them.

Quite quickly a support system was put together by the Allies to contact and enlist Italian partisans to help escapers, and to arrange drops of food and clothing and details of relatively safe escape routes. The ex-prisoners were spread around the countryside and disguised as farm labourers; or were smuggled into towns and cities, given forged papers, and lived as locals. Some were hidden in caves: they could survive only because of help from the Italians. When Rome was liberated in June 1944 more than 300 ex-prisoners were hiding out there, with hundreds more in the surrounding country.

It became standard for anyone found by the Germans sheltering an escaped prisoner to be shot or hanged without trial. Once the war was over, 400 or so Italians were nominated for medals, from the George Cross downwards, for helping escaped prisoners of war: yet none was awarded as the Attlee government felt such awards to citizens of a former enemy state would offend the British public. A body was, however, set up immediately after the liberation to provide financial compensation to those who had suffered or endured hardship as a result of helping the escapers, and the righteous were awarded a certificate signed by General Sir Harold Alexander – Earl Alexander of Tunis – commemorating their courage.

This week, the Monte San Martino Trust hopes to draw renewed attention to the role ordinary Italians played in supporting the British escapers. It not only supports scholarship and historical research into the Allied role in Italy during the war but also offers bursaries to young Italians each year to come to study in England.

Partisans and escaped prisoners, 1943 - Monte San Martino Trust

And it has compiled and maintains a roll of honour of those Italians known to have given assistance. Its website – msmtrust.org.uk – contains an impressive archive of dozens of stories by individual PoWs detailing their experiences.

One was Major Leslie Young, of the 2nd Battalion, Beds and Herts Regiment, who was captured in Tunisia in April 1943 and whose son Sir Nick – a former chief executive of the British Red Cross – chairs the Trust. Major Young left his camp on September 9 and took six months to travel 450 miles, and through 48 hamlets, to get from his northern Italian camp to Anzio. He slept in barns and cowsheds, had periods of illness and as winter advanced had to contend with blizzards. He was eventually accompanied by a Captain Charlie Gatenby, New Zealander, and two Italian Jewish partisans who acted as guides, and they reached Anzio as a ferocious fight was going on between Allies, who had just landed on the beaches there, and the Germans who sought to repel them. The two partisans – a 23-year-old named Eugenio Elfer and his 19-year-old sister, Silvia – were both killed in the fighting as they tried to get behind Allied lines; the escapers survived, but thanks not least to their Italian guardians whose bravery and self-sacrifice were far from untypical.

The gratitude of the families of those who were helped remains strong to this day. Last year, for example, Angela Aries, whose father John “Solly” Joel had escaped from a train bound for Germany, went to Abruzzo to meet the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Augusto and Mariarosa Cosimati, who sheltered her father for six months. Such a powerful link shows us why the heroism of this greatest escape should be remembered, and celebrated, by us all.

Simon Heffer is Professor of Modern British History at the University of Buckingham