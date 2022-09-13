The Incredible Story Behind The Cut Buddy, One of Shark Tank's Biggest Successes

Melanie Curry
·5 min read
Photo credit: Amazon
Photo credit: Amazon

Shop Small is a bi-weekly series highlighting small business owners from diverse backgrounds. This series aims to go deeper than your typical product roundup, diving into the inspirational stories behind some of our favorite brands. By taking a behind-the-scenes look at how their shops came to be and highlighting the products they (and their shoppers!) love, we hope to put a deserving spotlight on these marginalized business owners.

The story of The Cut Buddy is a simple one. At 13 years old, Joshua Esnard was tired of getting buzz cuts from his father, and finally decided to try shaping up his own hairline. "If my father can do it, I can too," he thought at the time. Esnard soon learned that wasn’t the case; he ended up with bald spots and uneven lines.

But practice makes perfect, right? Wrong. Esnard’s determination didn’t make his cuts better, but it did help give him the idea to create his own at-home shaping tool. Tired of sporting cheetah spots and a pushed-back hairline, Esnard grabbed torn pizza boxes and detergent bottles to create a stencil for shaping hairlines.

“I found anything firm that I could use to make a stencil, and I put it against my head and ran the trimmer as sporadically as I could without my skill set of barbering,” he says. "Those template tools allowed me to end up with a lineup, an edge-up, that was near barber quality.”

For 15 years, Esnard used this template, customizing the stencil occasionally to fit his head size. He never considered monetizing the product until his wife said to him: “You never finish what you start.” Those words drove him to pick up a journal full of business ideas and aspirations from his childhood, and turn to the first page, which reminded him of the very first invention he made — the shaping tool.

The next day, Esnard went to an attorney, acquired a patent for the shaping tool, and began using his credit cards and outsourcing family donations to jumpstart his company. It was 2016, almost two decades since he first invented the pizza-box-turned-barber-stencil, but he was finally ready to cash out and live up to his aspirations of being a business owner.

Was it easy? No, but the payoff was worth it. Read on to learn more about Esnard's business, his appearance on Shark Tank and his journey as a Black entrepreneur.

The Road to Funding

Almost every small business owner struggles with securing funding, and Esnard was no different; he maxed out his credit cards and savings account when getting The Cut Buddy off the ground in January 2016.

But three months later, a Hail Mary came through. “By March 5, we went viral with 12 million views on a video from one of our affiliates,” he says. “[We] went viral on Facebook and YouTube and that resulted in becoming a bestseller on Amazon and sold us a lot of products, which led to the Shark Tank invite.”

Esnard credits Shark Tank and Daymond John, one of the show's judges, for The Cut Buddy's success. With John’s help, Esnard earned a licensing deal and collaboration with a major clipper company that helped the shaping tool reach big retailers.

But 2020 also had a major impact, with more and more brands looking to diversify their inventory as calls for racial justice rang through the world. “Amazon, Walmart, Target and a lot of brands were now focusing on telling those stories that didn't have a voice as the companies that were primarily on the shelves were white-led or white-owned,” he says. “There was no real minority stake in those companies. That gave us an opportunity to present our products to Walmart and Target. They took us on quickly.”

Photo credit: The Cut Buddy
Photo credit: The Cut Buddy

Product Development

At first, the tool was used primarily to shape the angles of sideburns and hairlines. But as Esnard used it more frequently, he started to experiment. “I realized that I needed to work on my angles and straight edges so that it fits everybody's head,” he says. “So, that's where the product became more of a multi-curve, multi-sided tool that I ended up improving.”

For 15 years, he accidentally conducted the research and development process, which saved time and cut costs when he began mass-producing the shaping tool. First, he used plastic folders and cut them into a stencil, which he says worked the best. But sometimes, he would forget to bring the tool on vacation and had to improvise. Enter the next iteration: a Bud Light box.

“I tried to use a pizza box, but it didn't bend right,” he says. “Then, I used the Bud Light box and I cut a shape out. Then I started trying harder with more flexible plastics like detergent bottles.”

Once he knew hard plastics were the perfect material for the stencil, he filed the patent. Thanks to his father-in-law, a CAD engineer, he was able to turn his idea into an actual product design, so he could construct his prototype.

Of course, the final tool has been tweaked a few times since 2016 (the company has released more shaping tools such as trimmers, clippers, and shavers and plans to introduce products specifically designed for women with short hair), but its original purpose remains the same: the shaping tool is used to help people cut hair, whether that’s a single mother shaping her son’s lineup or a disabled veteran struggling to hold a razor.

Lessons Learned

Esnard has learned so much since launching The Cut Buddy in 2016. The most important one, he says, is to believe in yourself because no one else will. Many were flabbergasted by how Esnard went from music producer management to becoming a struggling entrepreneur. They didn’t see the validity in his dreams, he says. “You need to have your own conviction and belief in yourself to take the jump to do something — you don't need other people's approval to be an inventor,” he says.

The second lesson is more tactical: work on your salesmanship. Family and friends might not believe in your product, and chances are investors won't either, so you have to make them, he says.

Thirdly, he recommends moving at your own pace and not looking back. Esnard remembers his mentor saying this phrase: “A horse never looks backward.” Sure, they’ll be competitors and copycats, but he says it's important to stay focused on your business goals. “I just have to be ahead of the game, and innovate based on wanting to help people with ergonomics, disabilities and struggles," he says. "Don't worry about what they're creating."

As Esnard's story proves, sometimes taking a risk is truly worth the reward.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga