An incredible sight, Tiger Woods looks like he'll play the Masters barring setback| Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s 1:45 p.m. on the Monday before the Masters, three days before anyone hits a shot that matters, and spectators, dozens of them, are running to the practice green at Augusta National Golf Club.

A few minutes later, they are off to the practice chipping area. Some are in a full sprint. The rules say that there’s no running allowed on the golf course, but that went out the window the moment the man in the white hat, navy shirt and off-white pants, the man with the slight hitch in his step, showed up for practice for a tournament he really looks like he is going to try to play.

No one is obeying the no-running rule, and no one is enforcing it, not on this stunning day at the Masters. Tiger Woods, the 46-year-old, five-time Masters champion who thought he might lose his right leg after his awful car accident little more than 13 months ago, was back, and so were the throngs following him, cheering him on, hoping that this was just a prelude for what was unthinkable even a month ago: that Tiger would play the 2022 Masters.

FASHION FAUX PAS: Masters rookie didn't know Augusta dress code

Tiger Woods tees off on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.
Tiger Woods tees off on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

When Woods actually reached the first tee to play a practice round that was expected to go nine holes, Monday became Sunday at Augusta National. The crowds swelled at the first tee just as they do when the leaders tee off for the final round of the Masters on Sunday, 15-20 deep. It was an extraordinary sight for a practice round.

The masses followed him up the hill to where his tee shot landed, in the middle of the fairway, then to the first green, where the human traffic jam that occurs when any of the Sunday leaders leave the green to walk to the second tee was every bit the same bottleneck on this day.

“Great shot,” a man yelled when Tiger hit his second shot on No. 1.

“Where did it go?” asked another spectator.

“Who cares where it went,” said another.

Exactly. The thrill for them was just seeing Tiger where they never thought they would see him again. All this anticipation and happiness simply because Tiger played 18 holes in a practice round here last week and then tweeted this on Sunday: “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

“Game-time decision?” The way he looked Monday, his touch around the greens, his joy at being back and the fans’ exuberance at having him back, says he’s playing Thursday, barring a setback of some sort.

The only discordant note, the only sign of caution, came when Woods had to trudge uphill — and golfers have to do a lot of that at Augusta National. Then, his shoulders drooped. His gait slowed. From behind, slightly hunched over, he looked older. You could tell this wasn’t easy for him, understandably of course.

Woods’ right leg was shattered on Feb. 23, 2021. For some time afterward, there was the fear that he wouldn’t be able to walk again. What he did here Monday was spectacular, but still, there are reminders of how hard this has been: the accident, the recovery, the rehabilitation, all of it.

It was 25 years ago that Tiger won here for the first time. He did it again in 2001, 2002 and 2005, and then there was the surprise of 2019. He has won three U.S. Opens, three British Opens and four PGA Championships. But this one, this has always been the major tournament with which he is most associated.

So he walked around the place Monday, and Augusta National welcomed him with the warmest embrace. Of course it did. He was home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiger Woods has Masters in sight after Augusta National practice round

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had