Incredible moment caught on camera: watch a bull moose shed its antlers

An unbelievable moment was caught on camera by Derek Burgoyne while at work in a wooded area of central New Brunswick.

"I consider this winning the lottery when it comes to wildlife photography," he tells The Weather Network.

Burgoyne, a wood operations manager, was using a drone to survey trees when he captured a bull moose shedding its antlers.

After the recording, he followed the moose tracks to the exact location and picked up the horns. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Burgoyne, who has been collecting shed antlers since he was a child.

