‘Incredible’ Ashes record secured Stuart Broad’s Edgbaston place – Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes pointed to Stuart Broad’s “incredible” record against Australia as the chief reason the veteran seamer got the nod over Mark Wood for the first Ashes Test.

Tussles with Australia have frequently brought out the best in Broad, who has taken 131 Ashes wickets in 35 Tests and 84 in 20 at home, where he averages a commendable 26.19 against England’s big rivals.

Virtuoso spells swung the series England’s way in 2009 and 2015 in particular and while Wood’s express pace presented a tempting alternative, it is Broad who will join a fast bowling attack also including James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, with Stokes as the auxiliary option in the curtain-raiser.

Ahead of the long-awaited opening day, Stokes said: “When you say Broad, Robinson, Anderson, it’s a pretty good three guys to say they’re in your starting XI.

“Broady’s record against Australia is incredible and it’s very hard to look past someone like that in the opening game of such a big series.

“I think what the Ashes brings, it’s just so hard to look past someone like that, it’s so hard to look past Jimmy and Robbo, who was incredible over the last year in all conditions. I’m very happy with the team we have.”

Broad has 43 wickets at an average of 24.06 in 10 Edgbaston Tests, including five for 86 against Australia in 2019.

His selection means he is set to continue his rivalry against Australia opener David Warner, who was dismissed seven times in 10 innings by the England quick in the 2019 series.

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner, right, at Edgbaston in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if that was a factor in his selection, Stokes added: “I’d be lying if I said no.”

The condition of Stokes’ left knee has been a hot topic for several months but the all-rounder has steadily built up his participation in training in the last 72 hours.

He added: “The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I’ve bowled every day so far and been able to run in with more intensity day by day, so I’ve got myself in a real good place to be able to bowl.”