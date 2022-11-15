Our increasingly unhealthy economy

Douglas Fraser - Business and economy editor, Scotland
·7 min read
Woman with illness
Woman with illness

  • The number of people out of work due to long-term illness has been soaring but it's not as simple as saying this is all due to the pandemic. The increase began before that.

  • Older age groups are much more likely to be affected by long-term illness, but among younger people the problem has been rising more steeply and it has a lot to do with mental health.

  • Government is being challenged to tackle the challenge of people who want to work but can't and businesses are being urged to make a priority of a healthy workforce.

The NHS and the economy are more often than not discussed in isolation from each other.

But it has become clear that the rising number of people who are out of the labour market and suffering from long-term illness is having an impact.

The evidence from the latest official data confirms the pattern. Since 2009, the number of people across the UK who are long-term sick has risen from 2 million to more than 2.5 million.

In the ONS's figures for Scotland the evidence isn't quite so stark, but it's still there.

The number of people classified as "economically inactive" and giving the reason as long-term illness was below 200,000 in 2018. In each of the past four quarters, it has been above 240,000.

There is a problem with long Covid and with NHS waiting lists as the health service struggles to recover from the demands put on it by the pandemic.

But as with the UK figures, it's not quite that simple.

The figures were low in 2018 and beginning to rise in 2019, before Covid struck. From 2019, as the UK total has risen from 2 million to 2.5 million, 360,000 of those were added after the pandemic began.

Long-term sickness graphic
Long-term sickness graphic

The ONS had a deeper dive into its own UK-wide figures in a recent report and it muddied the waters further.

Yes, it said there's clearly an issue about the rising number of people citing long-term illness as the cause of being absent from the labour market.

But no, it's not just about the pandemic.

Those citing "mental health and nervous disorders" rose by 22% between 2019 and this year. Those with back and neck problems rose by more than 60,000, or 31% - and that may be a warning about the risks of so many people doing office work from home.

But then it was the retail and wholesale sector that had many of the worst long-term health problems.

The ONS found a significant number of those with long-term illness had previously given the cause as "looking after a family member", including parenting or looking after older parents.

Covid patient and nurse
Long covid is only partly to blame for the rise in people too ill to work

And a significant number who ceased to have long-term illness moved to another reason for not being available for work, including looking after a family member.

What are we to make of that? The ONS tends not to interpret its own numbers, so the interpretation is up to others.

And one of those others is Andy Haldane, former chief economist of the Bank of England and now chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts.

He delivered a strong message to the Health Foundation last week, which emphasised that the economy should not be seen in isolation from the rest of society.

It is within "a tightly-coupled set of complex sub-systems", including financial, social, community and health relationships.

A society is "only as strong as its weakest sub-system", Haldane said.

A healthier population can be linked to economic growth over the past three centuries.

But the lack of resilience now within UK health and healthcare contributes to a "weak and weakening societal immune system".

Office workers, Edinburgh
The number of economically inactive people has been increasing since 2019

It's no coincidence, he suggested, that life expectancy has taken a dip, and healthy life expectancy - the age the average person reaches before ill-health reduces the quality of life - has become more of a factor.

The picture is clearly aligned with deprivation. Poorer people die younger, and have shorter healthy lives, and that trend is clear with each tenth of the population.

The problems set in early and need to be addressed at childhood, yet Haldane listed the ways in which public services for children are being depleted.

In Scotland, there is a response to that, with the Scottish Child Payment - this week rising to £25 per week and extended from nursery level to children up to 16 years of age - covering about 400,000 young people.

That is seen by poverty campaigners as a very important step in the direction of tackling those issues.

While older groups seem to be, predictably, more vulnerable to physical ailments that keep them from working, the bigger growth rate is in younger age groups.

Between spring 2019 and spring of this year, the number classified as "long term ill" in the ONS numbers were up 29% for those aged 16 to 24, and by 42% for those aged between 25 and 34.

That took them to 14% of all those in the category of long-term illness, and of them more than 60% were men.

Mental health

Mental health appears to be a key element of this.

Haldane highlights that as a reason for being unable to work given by 50% more people aged 16 to 24 than was the case in 2006. It's true of young women, but again, there's more of a rise among young men.

The Resolution Foundation has found the number of young men in that category across the UK rose from 18,400 in 2006 to 27,400 last year.

All this raises questions of how well the NHS is set up to meet the challenge.

Haldane's lecture suggested that simply plugging gaps and hoping to fill vacancies is to ignore the gulf in provision when compared with similar countries.

The UK has long had a highly efficient health system, and people have been very proud of it.

But that efficiency is looking less attractive as its capacity struggles to meet need, demand and expectations.

Time for employers to act

This is a problem for the economy broadly. But it's being recognised also as a problem for business.

While workers are awaiting NHS procedures, some may be off work, and some others may be working at well below their potential.

Haldane argued that the "ESG" mantra of business - environment, social and governance - must have an H added for health.

Fatigued woman file picture
Fatigued woman file picture

And the CBI employers' organisation has set out its prospectus for a wellbeing approach.

It calculates that 131 million working days lost to ill health in the UK each year translates to a total cost of £180bn per year.

It sets out a plan that would help industry interventions in the working-age population to reduce levels of ill-health by up to 20% by the end of this decade.

It's launching a UK-wide Work Health Index to benchmark businesses' health provision.

'Urgent action'

Brian McBride, president of the CBI, said: "Labour market resilience is a precondition to growth. Without healthy, productive employees, the UK economy will be unable to achieve the growth it sorely needs.

"Businesses understand the link between health and wealth, and have a major role to play.

"While the NHS continues to serve us all in our moments of immediate need, employers across the UK have a golden window emerging from the pandemic to lean into long-term measures which enhance employee health and wellbeing.

"With the UK staring down a fiscally constrained period, the moment to boost the UK's preventative health model is now."

At the Health Foundation in London, policy manager Sharlene McGhee says that employers have a big role: "Businesses should focus on keeping people with ill-health in employment, maintaining contact with workers on sick leave and making adjustments to ensure their working environment is accessible".

She said one in four of those counted as economically inactive due to long-term illness were actively wanting or trying to get back to work, and the pressure to do so was increased by the squeeze on their household budgets.

But it's about a lot more than employers, she added: "The government must recognise the drivers and scale of the recent rise in economic inactivity. This cannot be achieved by solely focusing on the unemployed.

"People out of the labour market should be a priority. Without urgent action to support people with ill health back into work, long-term sickness is at risk of having an enduring impact on the national economy."

Latest Stories

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

  • Yukon pulls plug on Canada Winter Games bid, blames lack of federal support

    The Yukon government has pulled the plug on its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games, saying that the federal government won't cough up enough funds to make it possible. Community Services Minster Richard Mostyn made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday morning. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot proceed with this bid," Mostyn's statement reads. "Our government has a responsibility to manage taxpayers' money responsibly. At this time, it is clear that the territor

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles led by 11 to start the fourth and the team’s reserves played well enough to not only hold the lead but pad it as the Rocke

  • Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small