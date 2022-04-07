Increasing Global Vehicle Fleet to Elevate Demand for Automotive Vibration Control Systems, Evaluates Fact.MR

Automotive Vibration Control System Market Analysis by Type (Engines & Powertrains, Body & Chassis, Exhaust Mounts, Radiator Mounts, Interiors), by Vehicle Category (Industrial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Rolling Stocks), by Sales Channel & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville, MD, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global automotive vibration control system market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 262.8 Bn by the end of 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the same period.

Convergence in the automobile industry promises a positive stance and dynamic changes in demand. Additionally, the momentum of core factors are driving the shift of consumer preference, including economical, demographical and social disruption, with the aid of technological advancements. Dynamically shifting consumer preference towards elite and luxurious vehicles owing to surge in disposable income and global per capita GDP plays a vital role in the industry.

Luxurious vehicle demand has witnessed a swift and steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and has reached the pre-COVID trajectory. Luxury automobiles account for roughly 13% of total global car sales, and are expected to hold a market share of around 16-18% over the decade. As such, growing demand for luxury vehicles will subsequently drive the sales of Automotive Body & Chassis Demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global automotive vibration control system market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032.

  • On the basis of type, the Automotive Exhaust Mounts Sales market is projected to be dominated by body & chassis with 70% market share by 2032

  • North America is likely to an attractive region from the demand side. The region is projected to utilize more than 2,154.6 Mn units of automotive vibration control systems by the end of 2032.

  • By vehicle category, commercial vehicles are likely to account for 42.3% of revenue share in the global market and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 40.4 Bn over the assessment period.

  • The OEM sales channel is projected to grow 1.5X by value, while the aftermarket segment is set to grow by 1.3X during the forecast period.

  • The European region is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period and be valued at US$ 60.7 Bn by 2032-end.

  • Prominent companies across the globe have mainly been concentrated in Europe and North America for the past two decades in global automotive vibration absorber market.

Passenger vehicles are likely to be the most attractive segment in this market and attract manufacturers for investments during the assessment period says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automotive Vibration Control System Market

Anand NVH Products, Bridgestone Corporation, ContiTech AG, Corteco (Freudenberg), Fibet Rubber Bonding (UK) Ltd, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd, H.A. King Vibration Control , Hutchinson, Isolation Technology Inc, Kurashiki Kako Co., Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corp, Polymer Technologies, Inc, Resistoflex (P) Ltd, Roush Enterprises, Trelleborg AB, Trinity Auto Engineering (P) Ltd., Vibracoustic SE, Vibrasystems Inc, Vibromech Engineers & Services Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhongding Group are some of the prominent players in the global automotive vibration control system market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of Automotive Vibration Control System Demand positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Overall, the worldwide automotive vibration control system market is expected to expand 1.6X over the assessment period mainly due to the growing vehicle fleet across the world.

Key Segments of Automotive Vibration Control System Industry Survey

  • Automotive Vibration Control System Market by Type :

    • Engines & Powertrains

      • Damper Pulleys

      • Engine Mounts

      • Center Bearing Support

      • Differential Mounts

    • Body & Chassis

      • Suspension Bushing

      • Air Springs

      • Strut Mounts

      • Dynamic Dampers

      • Cab Mounts

      • Frame & Sub Frame Mounts

    • Exhaust Mounts

    • Radiator Mounts

    • Interiors

      • Mounts

      • Air Springs

  • Automotive Vibration Control System Market by Vehicle Category :

    • Industrial Vehicles

      • Construction Equipment

      • Mining Equipment

      • Material Handling Equipment

      • Agriculture & Forestry Equipment

      • Industrial Trucks

    • Commercial Vehicles

      • LCVs

      • HCVs

      • Buses & Coaches

    • Rolling Stocks

      • Locomotives

      • Passenger

      • Freight

    • Passenger Vehicles

  • Automotive Vibration Control System Market by Sales Channel :

    • OEM

      • Aftermarket

      • Online Sales

        • Company-owned Websites

        • E-Commerce Websites

    • Offline

      • Auto Part Stores

      • Authorized Dealers

      • Others

Winning Strategy

East Asia is likely to be the most prominent region from the demand side. Capital expansion and strong supply chain network in East Asia will open new doors for manufacturers during the assessment period.

In addition to this, market players have several opportunities to follow inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to expand in the East Asia region.

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies will lead to a strong consumer base, which is poised to help cash flow generation in the near future.

