Increasing Demand For Irrigated And Crop Processing Agriculture Equipment Are All Expected To Drive the Regional Market, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read

Agriculture Equipment Industry Analysis By Product (Tractors, Harvesters, Planting Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment, Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Equipment), by Application, End User, by Vertical & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the agriculture equipment market has garnered a market value of US$ 160.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 237.08 Bn.

“Government schemes supporting agricultural activities in the emerging economies are projected to drive the market through 2032”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

The global agriculture equipment sector is predicted to rise as the mechanisation of various farming processes such as ploughing, harrowing, planting, harvesting, and tilling. Increasing mechanization in the agriculture sector coupled with the surge in farmers’ income is expected to be a primary factor driving the growth.

With such a drastic COVID-19 impact, the agriculture machinery industry requested some flexibility for machines to be fitted with transition engines already manufactured and procured before the crisis.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7120

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent manufacturers of agriculture equipment are:

AGCO Corporation, Agrocenter Ltd., Agromaster, AMAZONE Ltd., AMAZONE Ltd., APV– Technische Produkte GmbH, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, and ISEKI & Co., Ltd. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

  • In May 2021, CLAAS KGaAmbH acquired a minority stake in Dutch start-up AgXeed B.V. The acquisition was intended for the development and commercialization of autonomous agriculture machines.

  • In August 2021, John Deere introduced the new 6155MH Tractor, which delivers reliability and all the field-proven performance like the M series, envisaging the company to attract a new customer base.

To learn more about Agriculture Equipment Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7120

Demand Analysis of Agriculture Equipment

According to Fact.MR, the US was valued at US$ 35.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Growth is primarily driven by the abundance of large farmland, which has led to high demand for farm mechanization.

The Middle East and Africa region was valued at US$ 10.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are notable markets in the region. The arid and semiarid countries in the Middle East with low and variable rainfall are likely to witness increased demand for irrigated and crop processing equipment over the forecast period.

Country-wise Analysis of Agriculture Equipment Market

The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to grow rapidly due to increased demand for agricultural products, mostly from India and China. China leads Asia in terms of agricultural equipment production and sales, but India, Japan, and Australia are likely to take a considerable portion of the worldwide market in the next years, surpassing Europe as the largest market. The region's population is growing, necessitating the mechanisation of agriculture.

Moreover, the region is witnessing increased adoption of intelligent combine harvesters equipped with monitoring tools to increase farm yield. The Middle East and Africa region was valued at US$ 10.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are notable markets in the region.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7120

Key Segments Covered in the Agriculture Equipment Market Survey

By Product Outlook

  • Agriculture Tractors

  • Agriculture Harvesters

  • Agriculture Planting Equipment

    • Row Crop Planters

    • Air Seeders

    • Grain Drills

    • Others

  • Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

  • Agriculture Spraying Equipment

  • Hay & Forage Equipment

  • Other Agriculture Equipment

By Application

  • Agriculture Equipment for Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

  • Agriculture Equipment for Sowing & Planting

  • Agriculture Equipment for Weed Cultivation

  • Agriculture Equipment for Plant Protection

  • Agriculture Equipment for Harvesting & Threshing

  • Agriculture Equipment for Post-Harvest & Agro-Processing

Key Benefits of Agriculture Equipment Market

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global agriculture equipment market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2022 and 2032.

  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing agriculture equipment market opportunity.

  • The global agriculture equipment market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2032 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Agricultural Micronutrients MarketNewly-released agricultural micronutrients industry analysis by Fact.MR showcases moderate market potential for the next ten years, with the market currently valued at around US$ 4.9 Bn, and projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Thresher Market - The trend of mechanization continues to penetrate farming activities, wherein a range of agricultural equipment and machines provide the essential input to increase the crop yield.

Portable Generators Market - Portable generators are a major source of noise and air pollution, which has contributed to a drop in sales in recent years. Portable generator sales have risen at a CAGR of about 5.5% over the last half-decade, with an expected value of US$ 850 Mn in 2021.

Drone Market - The global drones market is anticipated to reach US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2022, anticipated to experience an impressive 25% CAGR from 2022-2032 to reach US$ 279 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Canada overcomes bizarre delay to beat Russian Olympic Committee in women's hockey

    It appears as though nothing can slow down the Canadian women's hockey team at the Beijing Olympics. A lengthy delay to the start of Monday's game against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) hardly threw off Canada as it comfortably skated to a 6-1 win to remain perfect in Beijing. Canada (3-0) plays the United States (3-0) on Tuesday in its final game of the round robin with first place in Group A at stake. The ROC's record dropped to 1-2 with the loss. "It could be a big match. It's exciting.

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing officially en route to Beijing

    The Canadian medal hopeful has passed his fourth and final COVID-19 test and will reportedly arrive in Beijing just in time to compete.