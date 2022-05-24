Increasing Bio-based Succinic Acid Demand to Drive Market at 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032: Fact.MR Projections

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Succinic Acid Market Analysis By Type (Petro-based Succinic Acid & Bio-based Succinic Acid) By End-Use (Industrial Sector, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Others) By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC & MEA) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

United States, Rockville MD, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global succinic acid market stands at a net valuation of US$ 160.8 Million, and the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for Succinic Acid is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 160.8 Million by the end of 2022.

25 Tables

132 Figures

170 Pages

Increasing use of succinic acid in several industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care is expected to prominently drive market growth over the coming years. Rising popularity of succinic acid to treat acne and other skincare conditions is expected to drive demand growth in developed as well as developing economies.

For Critical Insights on Petro-based Succinic Acid Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7361

Rising consumption of food across the world has driven the demand for food additives and preservatives, which is also expected to positively influence succinic acid market growth throughout the forecast period. However, high costs associated with succinic acid production are expected to have a hampering effect on market growth to some extent.

Succinic acid manufacturers are investing in the expansion of their production capacities to meet increasing demand from several industry verticals. Rising demand for bio-based succinic acid from the personal care and cosmetics sector is what market players will be focusing on.

Will China Be a Lucrative Market for Succinic Acid Manufacturers?
“Low Production Costs to Provide Attractive Opportunities for Succinic Acid Suppliers”

China is well known for its robust manufacturing capability and is expected to provide rewarding opportunities for the succinic acid market as well. Low labor costs and supportive government initiatives are expected to bolster succinic acid market growth in China.

Manufacturing of succinic acid food additives, succinic acid supplements, and succinic acid tablets is expected to see a rise in the nation across the forecast period.

The China succinic acid market currently accounts for a share of 45.2% of the Asia Pacific succinic acid industry.

To learn more about Bio-based Succinic Acid Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7361

Key Segments Covered in the Petro-based Succinic Acid Industry Survey

  • Succinic Acid Market by Type :

    • Petro-based Succinic Acid

    • Bio-based Succinic Acid

  • Succinic Acid Market by End Use :

    • Sales of Succinic Acid in Industrial Sector

    • Coatings

    • Food & Beverages

    • Demand for Succinic Acid in Cosmetics

    • Other End Uses

  • Succinic Acid Market by Region :

    • North America Succinic Acid Market

    • Latin America Succinic Acid Market

    • Europe Succinic Acid Market

    • APAC Succinic Acid Market

    • MEA Succinic Acid Market

Competitive Landscape
Key succinic acid manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their business scope across the world.

Succinic acid suppliers are also investing in the expansion of their production plants to increase capacity to meet high demand from several industry verticals.

  • In August 2021, LCY Biosciences, a leading name in succinic acid production, announced that it is producing 18 KT of bio-based succinic acid at a plant in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. The plant was previously owned by BioAmber and produced 8 KT at the time.

Get Customization on Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7361

Key players in the Petro-based Succinic Acid Market

  • Thyssenkrupp AG

  • BASF SE

  • Roquette Frères

  • Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD

  • Ernesto Ventós S.A.

  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

Key Takeaways from Petro-based Succinic Acid Market Study

  • In 2022, the global succinic acid market stands at US$ 160.8 million.

  • From 2022 to 2032, demand for succinic acid is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5%.

  • Rising use of succinic acid in food additives, increasing use for acne treatment, rising popularity of antimicrobial properties, and increasing use in industries for solvents and raw materials are expected to drive market growth.

  • Currently, the North America succinic acid market accounts for a valuation of US$ 52.4 million and holds a dominant market share of 32.6% in the global industry landscape

  • The China succinic acid market is expected to account for a valuation of US$ 42.4 million by 2032.

  • Petro-based succinic acid is expected to account for higher sales revenue of US$ 190.6 million by 2032 while progressing at a CAGR of 5.8%

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Pre-emergent Herbicide Market Analysis- Pre-emergent herbicides are widely used in agricultural lands, lawns, and other locations where weed development is a major concern. Pre-emergent herbicides are used to prevent undesirable weed development that threatens land fertility in the future. Acid and salt are the two major formulation kinds. Pre-emergent herbicide market, salt pre-emergent herbicide market captures the majority of the market due to its extensive application in crops such as cereals & grains, oilseeds, pulses, pastures & forage crops, and other crops, which has tremendously thrived the market.

Bio rational Fungicides Market Forecast- Bio rational fungicides are fungicides that have no or minimal harmful effects on the human body or the environment. They are suitable for use in organic greenhouses and indoor agricultural facilities due to their low toxicity. The industry is expected to benefit from the growing trend of using organic fertilisers, insecticides, and fungicides instead of chemicals. Growing global knowledge of the benefits of using organic farm products is driving demand for organic agricultural ingredients, which will eventually increase demand for organic pesticides, particularly bio rational fungicides.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size- Bio-based platform chemicals are a class of chemical building blocks that can be made from sugar using a biological conversion method. One of the primary drivers driving the market's favourable outlook is significant expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Growing need for environment-friendly and bio-based chemicals, as well as rising demand for bio-based levulinic acid and bio-based glucaric acid, are all driving market expansion. Other growth-inducing elements include numerous product developments, such as the invention of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs).

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went