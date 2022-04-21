Increased U.S. manufacturing of microelectronics enabled through Mercury Systems’ Phoenix facility expansion

Mercury Systems Inc
·6 min read
Mercury Systems Inc
Mercury Systems Inc

Ribbon-cutting event at DMEA-accredited facility hosted Arizona dignitaries

Mercury's Phoenix Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Mercury executives and Arizona dignitaries at Mercury&#39;s Phoenix facility ribbon cutting event. From left to right, Executive Vice President Roger Wells, CTO Dr. Bill Conley and Vice President and General Manager Tom Smelker of Mercury Systems; Congressman Ruben Gallego (D); Arizona Chamber of Commerce CEO Danny Seiden; Church Hutton, Mercury Vice President Government Relations.
Mercury executives and Arizona dignitaries at Mercury's Phoenix facility ribbon cutting event. From left to right, Executive Vice President Roger Wells, CTO Dr. Bill Conley and Vice President and General Manager Tom Smelker of Mercury Systems; Congressman Ruben Gallego (D); Arizona Chamber of Commerce CEO Danny Seiden; Church Hutton, Mercury Vice President Government Relations.
Phoenix Ribbon Cuttting 1
Phoenix Ribbon Cuttting 1


ANDOVER, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on April 20, 2022 at Mercury’s state-of-the-art custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Ariz. to celebrate the expansion of the Company’s U.S. trusted microelectronics manufacturing capabilities. The Company was recently selected to provide secure packaging for the DoD’s State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) program, which will also be performed at this facility.

Dignitaries attending the event included Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego (D) as well as CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Danny Seiden. Both joined Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager of Mercury Microelectronics, for the ceremony, reception, and facility tour.

Why It Matters
Our nation’s safety and security are sacrosanct. With this expansion, Mercury will be able to provide a wider variety of trusted, secure microelectronics solutions to support leading programs of national importance, answering the DoD’s mandate for domestic manufacturing of critical, state-of-the-art microelectronics, such as with the SHIP program.

“With this facility expansion, we’re not only supporting Phoenix’s economic development, but also providing the DoD and the aerospace and defense industry with trusted, secure semiconductor technology,” said Smelker. “Our imperative is to advance the industry in state-of-the-art U.S. design, manufacturing and testing for DoD systems. This is why we made a strategic investment to increase our trusted microelectronics innovation so we can take the work we're doing, the capabilities we have around resources, expertise, technology and manufacturing to a whole new level. That investment continues to bear fruit, as evidenced by our recently announced RFS1080 and RFS11140 system-in-package (SiP) solutions.”

“Maintaining a competitive edge in the national security space means creating and fostering efficient supply chains right here in the United States,” said Congressman Gallego. “I’m excited to join Mercury Systems for this ribbon-cutting and celebrate these new jobs coming to Arizona. Our state continues to prove its leadership in electronic manufacturing, and today’s expansion of Mercury’s custom microelectronics packaging center is yet another proof point.”

“The expansion of Mercury Systems is terrific news for Arizona, and a testament to the pro-business, pro-innovation policies we’ve advanced in recent years to make our state a premier place for companies to locate, invest and expand,” said Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden. “We are proud to be home to manufacturers like Mercury Systems that not only propel our economic growth, but also equip our military and aerospace and defense industries with leading-edge technologies that contribute to our state and national security.”

Opened in 2017, Mercury’s custom microelectronics packaging center has reinforced US-based manufacturing and Phoenix-area economic development. As a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facility, the center is uniquely equipped to manufacture embedded processing modules, high-density secure memory, military-grade solid-state storage and custom built-to-specification microelectronics that address the defense industry’s most rigorous performance and quality standards. Along with several other Mercury facilities, the Phoenix center has also received a Superior rating from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the equity awards discussed herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT
Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications
Mercury Systems Inc.
+1 (978) 967-1366 | robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df433f4f-7d8e-43cf-8c3c-8c24d419dc19


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.