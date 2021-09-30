Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, September 30, 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has increased the number of shares and votes in the company. The increase follows a targeted offset issue of new shares to settle a previously announced acquisition.



During September, a targeted offset issue of 20,036 class B shares was made. Following this, the total number of shares in BTS Group amounts to 19,338,328, divided into 853,800 class A shares and 18,484,528 class B shares. The number of votes amounts to 27,022,528, divided into 8,538,000 votes attributable to Class A shares and 18,484,528 votes attributable to Class B shares. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 6,446,109.

For further information, please see the press release on September 15, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is such information as BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication on 30 September 2021 at 08:00 CET.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm founded and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 900 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We help corporations in the implementation of change work, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Strategy alignment and execution, Leadership development, Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Sales training programs, Business acumen, Coaching, and digital services, tools and platforms.

For 35 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities, and unleash business success. In everything we do, we focus on the individuals - it’s strategy made personal.

Story continues

BTS is proud partner to nearly 450 corporations and organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment



