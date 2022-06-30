Increased Adhesion and Structural Strength Have Remained the Focused Strategy of Phenolic Resins Manufacturers across Geographies, Evaluates Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

APAC Region Has Remained the Primary Consumer of Phenolic Resins and the China Leads from the Front, With Almost 42.2% of the Market Share as Of 2020-21

Seoul, South Korea, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the newly released report on phenolic resins by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at USD 14,685.1 million in 2022, while growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the period 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR estimates phenolic resins market valuation to surpass USD 24,782.1 million by 2032 end, attributed to factors such as growing demand for phenolic resins from building & construction and electrical & electronics industries.

Increasing research and development in the phenolic resins industry for increased tensile strength and adhesion has increased the focus of producers to extend the production facilities across the globe. The development of a type of phenolic resin which can withstand high temperatures and is resistant to flames has been a demand driver in the automobile and construction industry.

For Critical Insights on Phenolic Resins Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7338

Some players in the market have raised prices of their phenolic resins products purposefully due to significant increase in the prices of raw materials in global market. They are also introducing new technology of cello bond phenolic resin which is resistance to flames and emits no toxic gases, finding uses in the aerospace interior, tunnel construction and many more.

The inert reaction of phenolic resins with chemicals has attracted the manufacturers of plywood and laminate to increase demand for the market. Additionally, the countries like India, Russia, China and Netherlands have driven the demand of the market due to infrastructural renovation.

The pandemic has impacted the downstream industries due to disrupted supply chain across the globe, additionally, many construction projects were stopped due to guidelines affecting the demand for phenolic resins.

Which Factors are Expected to Drive Demand for Phenolic Resins Over the Coming Years?

“High Demand for Phenolic Resins from Construction Industry”

With the ever-growing construction industry, the market for phenolic resins has been proliferating over the past decades. Moreover, the furniture industry has increased the lucrative use of phenolic resins as an adhesive agent due to their high binding properties.

Novolac is a type of phenolic resin that is reputed as an excellent binding agent and is in high demand in the furniture industry. Novolac resin is a prime choice for plywood manufacturers due to its low resistance to heat, and is easy to be used as an adhesive.

Growing infrastructure in the APAC region has poised an opportunity for producers of phenolic resins. The phenolic market in the APAC region is expected to grow 1.7X over the forecast period, considering the increased use of wood additives, laminates, and molding in the construction industry.

Trends followed by Fact.MR have revealed that the APAC region reached US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2021 at a CAGR of 4.7%, and has exhibited the highest growth rate across the globe.

The phenolic resins market is attractively growing due to increased demand from various manufacturers due to enhanced properties such as high moldability, high heat resistance, low toxicity of smoke, mechanical strength, and ability to blend with polymers.

To learn more about Phenolic Resins Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7338

Key Segments Covered in the Phenolic Resins Industry Survey

  • Phenolic Resins Market by Type :

    • Resol Resins

    • Novolac Resins

    • Other Product Types

  • Phenolic Resins Market by Application :

    • Insulation

    • Paper Impegration

    • Wood Adhesives

    • Laminates

    • Molding

    • Other Applications

  • Phenolic Resins Market by End Use :

    • Electrical & Electronics

    • Building & Construction

    • Furniture

    • Automotive

    • Other End Uses

  • Phenolic Resins Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, DIC Corporation, Owens Corning, Arclin Inc., Olympic Panel Products LLC., Hardwoods Inc., Arizona Chemical, Kolon Industries, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Ashland, Hexcel Corporation, American Micro Industries Inc. are key suppliers of phenolic resins.

  • Market players such as 3M and Arizona Chemicals are continuously performing research & development to increase the strength of phenolic resins to be used in fire retardants, sealant coatings, etc.

  • DIC Corporation’s phenolic resins PHENOLITE is gaining huge attention across industries due to its improved properties such as flame resistance, cost-effective, high tensile strength, and chemical resistance.

Get Customization on Phenolic Resins Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7338

Key players in the Phenolic Resins Market

  • 3M Company

  • DIC Corporation

  • Ashland

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • Arizona Chemical

  • Kolon Industries

  • Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

  • Owens Corning

  • Arclin Inc.

Key Takeaways from Phenolic Resins Market Study

  • Global phenolic resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 24,782.1 million by the end of 2032

  • By product type, resol resin is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth USD 5,725.7 million over the forecast period

  • Insulation on the other hand is anticipated to account for 26.8% of market share by 2032, grow with a CAGR of around 6.4% over the forecast period

  • North America is projected to capture around 32.8% of the global phenolic resins market share by 2032 and be valued at USD 8,135.6 million by 2032

  • Europe to provide absolute dollar opportunity worth USD 2,864.5 million by 2032 end growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-32

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market- Size of the global diisononyl phthalate (DINP) market in 2022 stands at US$ 2.93 billion and is projected to reach US$ 4.61 billion by the end of 2032. This new research by Fact.MR suggests that the demand for diisononyl phthalate will exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Synthetic Gypsum Market- The global synthetic gypsum market stands at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to climb to a valuation of US$ 2.17 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Flat Glass Market- The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. With this rate, this industry is projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 445 Bn by 2032.

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Demulsifiers Market- Demulsifiers Market Value is projected to reach US$ 3.25 Bn by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the decade. Global demand for demulsifiers increased year-on-year (YoY) at 1.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.28 Bn at the end of 2021.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate