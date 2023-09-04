Increase in West Nile Virus Presence: 3 Positive Mosquito Pools Detected

The routine surveillance for West Nile Virus (WNV) has revealed a concerning development as three additional mosquito pools have tested positive in the community. This marks six positive pools identified in Windsor and Essex County (WEC) this year.

Specific types of mosquitoes primarily spread West Nile Virus and can pose a significant health risk to humans. As of 2023, there have been no reported human cases of WNV in WEC. However, discovering these positive mosquito pools indicates the virus is present in our community.

Dr. Aloosh, the Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, emphasized the importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites as residents partake in outdoor activities this summer. He remarked, "As Windsor and Essex County residents enjoy the pleasures of outdoor life, it is vital for everyone to remain vigilant and protect themselves from mosquito bites."

In collaboration with local municipalities, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) will continue closely monitoring the presence of West Nile Virus. Throughout the summer season, the 2023 larviciding program will persist, complemented by efforts to investigate standing water complaints and distribute educational materials.

With the recent uptick in WNV presence, maintaining these preventive measures remains crucial to mitigating the potential impact on public health in the Windsor and Essex County area.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter