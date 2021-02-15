Increase the transit tax for Red Line to north Mecklenburg? Not so fast, skeptics say.

If Charlotte is going to build a passenger train connecting uptown to towns like Mooresville, Davidson and Cornelius, it’s going to need the backing of people like Woody Washam.

Washam is the mayor of Cornelius, a town that’s been waiting for the proposed Red Line for more than two decades.

“I think the main concern is having had the bad experience of paying the (transit) tax all these years and not seeing anything,” he said. “I’m really not in favor of another tax. Basically because we’ve gotten nothing, so to speak, out of the original tax. We’ve gotten a lot of good intent and a lot of excuses.”

Robert Edmonds, a resident of Cornelius, agreed.

He and other north Mecklenburg County voters are skeptical that another tax increase could resurrect the decades-old commuter rail plan.

“I think I speak for a lot of people on the north end of Mecklenburg County,” Edmonds said. “We were not dealt with appropriately the first time on the half-cent sales tax 20 years ago.”

Talk of the Red Line resurfaced at last Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting. City leaders touted the potential 25-mile commuter train as a centerpiece to their transit tax plan unveiled in December, which would raise the sales tax a full penny and include expanding light-rail, bus services, roadway improvements and constructing greenways and bikeways.

The plan could cost between $8 billion and $12 billion over 30 years. Local funding would pay for half of the plan, with state and federal dollars paying the rest.

The first transit tax increase that Edmonds and Washam were referring to was a half-cent sales tax passed for light rail in 1998. That countywide tax helped fund improved services by the Charlotte Area Transit Service (CATS), including bus routes and the Blue Line, which runs south of uptown and opened in 2007.

That same year, when residents voted to retain the sales tax, county officials said the money would help build a rail line north to Lake Norman, Huntersville and beyond.

Thirteen years later, many of north Mecklenburg’s 120,000 residents have seen nothing in their areas from the tax, said Edmonds, a retired environmental engineer. Because of that, it’s unlikely they’d vote for the tax increase this time if one were put on the November ballot, he said.

County Commissioner Vilma Leake, a Democrat, has said a sales tax hike increase “is going to be a tough sell for me and anybody trying to make it through these trying times.”

Although it’s been talked about and promised for years, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Charlotte’s assistant city manager and planning director, said he believes the Red Line could gain steam once again if lawmakers in Raleigh approve placing the 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot.

That’s good news to Sam Spencer, chairman of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission. Spencer grew up in Davidson and has been a proponent of the Red Line for years.

He remembers how the upgraded bus lines under the original sales tax gave north county residents new access to concerts and sporting events in Charlotte, and said a train would be even more transforming.

“You’re faced with two choices,” Spencer said, meaning move forward or remain stagnant. “You have to make what’s going to be the best choice for the community long-term. This is a hard time for a lot of folks, but it is also something we’ve put off for too long.”

“The timing is terrible,” County Commissioner Pat Cotham, a Democrat, said in December after the city first presented the plan.

“We have people that are suffering. How do we look them in the eye when they’re struggling and say, ‘We’re going to raise your taxes now’? There’s no doubt we need better transportation, but we need to take care of the people.”

North Carolina legislators who represent north Mecklenburg — state Rep. John Bradford and state Sen. Natasha Marcus — could not be reached for comment on whether they would support placing a referendum before county voters.

‘I still think the Red Line is essential’

If the Red Line part of the transit plan is to succeed, it will take wide community support, city officials concede.

In December, Anthony Foxx, former Charlotte mayor and U.S. transportation secretary under President Obama, tweeted about the importance of building the Red Line.

“The airport connection is a good idea, maybe out to Gaston, so is Independence Corridor,” Foxx tweeted, referring to the proposed Silver Line that would run from the airport to Matthews. “But I still think the Red Line is essential.”

For years, Charlotte has hoped to operate the Red Line on an existing freight line owned by Norfolk Southern. The track is rarely used and runs through downtown Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson.

In 2012, the rail company said plans to share the track were “fatally flawed” and based on invalid assumptions, the Observer reported at the time.

Nearly a decade later, it appears not much has changed.

During the Feb. 8 City Council meeting, Jaiyeoba hinted that Norfolk Southern might have had a change of heart. Operating the Red Line on Norfolk Southern’s tracks is the cheapest, and likely the only feasible way, to build a commuter rail line.

There is simply no other place to lay the track, Washam, the Cornelius mayor, pointed out.

But a spokesman for the rail company wrote in an email to the Observer that, “Our obligations and responsibilities have not changed yet, so at this time we have not reconsidered our stance on this proposal.”

The rail company offered no further comment.

For him to support the proposed tax hike, Washam said he’d need to see some sort of guarantees that the line would be built and Norfolk Southern would allow the city to use its track. He also said the train would have to run throughout the day — not just during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

County Commissioner Elaine Powell, a Democrat who represents north Mecklenburg, said there was “zero enthusiasm” for the plan in her 1st District.

“But it’s worse than zero. It’s offensive to so many people who live in my district who believed that they would have a light rail more than 20 years ago,” Powell said at a recent county meeting. “So they’ve been paying the tax for more than 20 years … and now in the middle of the pandemic (they’re) talking about asking for additional taxes.”

Leaders of a city task force studied the region’s transportation needs and came up with the plan. Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt, who chaired the task force, has said the proposal “has the potential to shape our community for generations.”

But city officials can’t make the case for the countywide tax — the largest Mecklenburg County has seen in decades — without including in the discussions stakeholders like local mayors, county commissioners and chamber of commerce representatives, Powell told the Observer.

So far, that hasn’t happened, she said.

If the General Assembly OKs the tax referendum, it’s still up to the County Commission to put it on the November 2021 ballot.

Voters have shot down the county’s recent efforts to increase the sales tax. In 2019, , they rejected a quarter-cent sales tax increase for parks and the arts.

“If you want to make a case for a countywide tax, you need to keep everyone included in the conversation,” Powell said in an interview. “You just can’t make decisions alone, without talking to the people they impact.”

One of those people is John Aneralla, the mayor of Huntersville. Aneralla suggested that Charlotte should cover the bulk of the long-range transportation plan’s costs, “and then when, if ever, which is unlikely, the Red Line becomes something that could happen, then north Mecklenburg could go in and pay some additional taxes from that.”

For years, the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce has supported a transit sales tax. Public transit, either by rail or bus, would mean more economic growth for the region, chamber President Bill Russell said.

But Charlotte failed to deliver the Red Line. Then COVID-19 hit, pummeling local businesses, Russell said.

Last month, the chamber board voted unanimously to reject a sales tax increase of any kind — transit or not — while businesses are struggling to survive COVID-19 and the state’s economic shutdown.

Russell said restaurants are operating at half capacity, hotels are seeing 30% occupancy and retail stores are battling online giants like Amazon for sales. Simply put, families are struggling, Russell said.

“There is no conceivable way we could support a sales tax hike when businesses are hanging on by a thread,” he said.

Reporters Alison Kuznitz and Jim Morrill contributed information to this story.