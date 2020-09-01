Incontinence Care Products Market to Reach USD 24.35 billion, Increasing Geriatric Population and their Vulnerability to Incontinence Will Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Incontinence Care Products Market Research Report Are Procter & Gamble., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN AG, ConvaTec Inc., Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona), Essity, Coloplast Corp, Ontex, Domtar Corporation, BD, Hollister Incorporated and other key market players.

Pune, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global incontinence care products market size is prophesized to reach a value of USD 24.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% by 2026, between 2019 to 2026.

This is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of incontinence problems among them. The market was valued at USD 14.30 billion in 2018. World Health Organization predicts about 120 million people in China will be above 80 years by the end of 2050. Such predictions will lead to surge in the number of patients with incontinence problems, thus propelling the incontinence care products market trends.

Objectives of the Report

The report on incontinence products presents a comprehensive overview of the market. It focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs.

Significant Industry Developments of the Incontinence Devices Market Include:

July 2019 – A range of FIBRELLA Combo products was introduced by Suominen Corporation. This range of products guarantees excellent fluid management and softness in their incontinence products.

May 2019 – Poise Ultrathin Active Collection was launched by Kimberly-Clark. This collection included a range of products for women such as liners and pads, with more security in terms of leakage.

Government Supported Awareness Programs Will Help Augment Growth

The launch of new and advanced personal hygiene products for incontinence disorders is a major factor propelling the overall incontinence care products market growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about incontinence products, supported by governments, is expected to increase the incontinence devices market size in the forecast period. Apart from this, the popularity of home care services and the presence of online retail shops and the e-commerce industry will also attract high incontinence care products market revenue in the coming years.

Europe Market is Dominating on Account of Rising Number of Consumers Purchasing Urinary Catheters

Geographically, Europe dominated the market with USD 4.94 billion earned in 2018. This is owing to the rise in demand for urinary catheters, coupled with the increasing demand for disposable incontinent devices. Besides this, the government favoring home care services and providing educational programs is also anticipated to helped attract high incontinence devices market revenue to this region.

