The incompetence of Putin's generals is a war crime in itself

U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during annual combat drills

We learned this week that more than 100 soldiers from Russia’s 20th Combined Arms Army may have been killed in a HIMARS strike after waiting for an “inspirational” eve of battle speech from the notoriously inept Major General Zurab Akhmedov.

It speaks to the incredible incompetence and pure arrogance of Vladimir Putin’s commanders; and not for the first time. The same man was accused of ineptitude after 300 Russian Marines were killed last year in an ill-conceived operation, where afterwards survivors wrote to the Russian MoD claiming the general used them as “cannon fodder”.

It is also yet another example of the complete disregard for the fighting soldiers by the Russian high command. As a former soldier, my view is that an army which has hit squads shooting deserters is without the vital morale component of fighting power – something Napoleon described as “ten as to one the physical component”.

It has also been reported in recent days that the Kremlin has identified four million men for conscription. These are, in short, men who would not be “missed” – the majority from the East and comparatively disadvantaged. They are certainly not the children of the elite in Moscow, who now call for air defence from the frontline to be moved back to protect them in the Russian ‘Beverly Hills’ recently struck by drones.

The fact that in Russia nobody has announced or acknowledged this huge loss of life gives credence to the awful truth: nobody in a position of authority cares for the men on the frontline. An army whose most effective force are criminals has surely lost a vital component for success.

I’m not sure you can commit a war crime against your own soldiers, but if there is such a category this is one of the most blatant examples I have come across – and there have been several committed by Russia in this war. In a war zone you are taught to move continuously if you are not under armour or cover. With Western intelligence technology and thousands of Ukraine drones actively looking for targets, a grouping like this would be identified in minutes. It would take a few more minutes to type the coordinates into the HIMARS precision strike computer and a couple more to execute the strike. The absolute maximum those soldiers should have been there is around 10 minutes. If the general cannot motivate his men in 5 minutes he probably should not be there – and he wasn’t.

This is what happens when you have a power structure where everyone has to ‘look up’; where commanders are competing for favours and where competence is lower on a list of priorities than being seen to be doing something.

With all tyrants it is the rank and file who suffer most, following orders from people sat in the rear and holding the coats. I was taught at Sandhurst that officers lead from the front and never ask your soldiers to do anything you are not prepared to do yourself.

Ukraine understands this, trained by Western armies. Speaking to senior Ukrainians, their commanders lead from the front and care deeply for their soldiers, which is why I am very confident they will prevail against the “cannon fodder” led by donkeys.

Any army broken in spirit will break at the front. It’s just a matter of pressure and time.

Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon is former Commanding Officer of the 1st Royal Tank Regiment

