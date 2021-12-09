Incoming system will bring a surge of warmth, and very strong winds to Ontario

The last couple of days have certainly felt like December, with temperatures a little below zero and a few shots of snow. Thursday carries another round of snow thanks to an incoming clipper, but beyond, a system set to enter the province on Friday night will mark a major reversal of fortune, with rain, strong winds and temperatures surging into the double digits for many. For a closer look, see below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Winter 2022 for an in-depth look at the Winter Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

THURSDAY: ONE MORE DASH OF SNOW AHEAD OF THE WEEKEND

There've definitely been a few shots of snow this week for much of southern Ontario, along with temperatures below the zero-degree mark here and there. Thursday looks to be little warmer, with daytime highs a little below zero once again for much of the region.

This week's parade of snowy systems isn't quite over, either: a clipper system with origins on the Prairies will deliver another dash of snow to most of the province, late-day into Friday morning. Amounts won't be excessive, but people near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay should be prepared for a bit of shovelling, while areas in the GTA and near Lake Ontario should see under 5 cm.

Ontario clipper snow

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: SHOWERS AND SURGING WARMTH, BUT WITH STRONG WINDS

For those not quite ready to embrace the winter chill, the coming weekend will have something to look forward to.

A system originating from deep within the U.S. will soon approach the region, with its first impacts being felt Friday night, lasting overnight through to Saturday.

ON System

What will be remarkable about this moisture-laden system is the fact that it will be accompanied by some very warm temperatures, already rising above zero by Friday, and crossing into the teens through Saturday – very definitely above-seasonal.

With temperatures that warm, this system's prodigious moisture is destined to fall almost entirely as rain, taking down some of the modest snow piles from this past week's systems. Some 5-15 mm is possible over almost all of southern Ontario, though parts of the Ottawa Valley into Quebec may experience a period of freezing rain.

Story continues

ON Rain

But the sting in the tail will be some very strong winds on the back side of the system, rising through the day Saturday and peaking in the evening.

Parts of the province will see maximum gusts exceed 80 km/h, and possibly close to 100 km/h for areas near the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario – not a day to be putting up your Christmas lights.

ON wind

Check back as we continue to monitor the approach of this significant system.