Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

The rain and cooler temperatures that swept over parts of British Columbia this weekend were both needed and appreciated, but they weren’t here for long. A potent ridge of high pressure will build over western North America in the coming days, bringing yet another bout of extreme heat to portions of Western Canada. More on the incoming heat and what that means for the ongoing wildfires, below.

MONDAY: THE WORKWEEK BEGINS WITH SEASONAL TEMPERATURES

This week will begin with high temperatures right around seasonal for the middle of August. Vancouver can expect a high in the mid-20s with temperatures approaching the 30-degree mark in the Okanagan Valley.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s special air quality statements remain in effect for southeastern B.C. as crews battle hundreds of wildfires across the province’s Interior.

The air quality isn’t nearly as bad as it has been over the past couple of weeks, and more improvement is likely in the next day or so, but hazardous smoke remains a problem for communities near large fires.

THE WEEK AHEAD: SEASONAL TEMPERATURES GIVE WAY TO A HEAT WAVE

Another heat wave will spread over Western Canada beginning on Tuesday as an upper-level ridge parks itself over the eastern Pacific. A couple of days of extreme heat is likely as the ridge exerts its influence over the region.

upper ridge thursday

While the impending heat wave won’t be nearly as hot as the record-shattering temperatures we saw in late June, it’s still going to feel quite uncomfortable. The high heat could prove dangerous to vulnerable populations and those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

thursday temps

Thursday looks to be the hottest day this week, with temperatures in the lower 30s around Vancouver and highs topping out in the upper 30s toward the international border. Some communities could see feels-like values in the lower 40s.

ONGOING WILDFIRES: Hundreds of wildfires burn across B.C.’s Interior as another heat wave looms

Sunday saw more than 250 active wildfires across B.C., with the majority of the fires burning in the Interior. This latest round of heat will further dry out vegetation and lead to favourable conditions for ongoing wildfires to spread and for new wildfires to spark throughout the week.

Story continues

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on the heat and wildfires across British Columbia.

WATCH BELOW: WATER ON STANDBY IN B.C. NEIGHBOURHOOD THREATENED BY FIRES

Click here to view the video