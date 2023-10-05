Incoming coach Scott Robertson banned from attending New Zealand World Cup games, says ex-All Black

Scott Robertson will take over as All Blacks coach after the Rugby World Cup (Getty Images)

Incoming New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has been barred from attending All Blacks games at the Rugby World Cup, former international Justin Marshall has claimed.

Robertson, who has overseen the establishment of a Crusaders dynasty in Super Rugby, will take over from Ian Foster at the conclusion of the tournament.

The 49-year-old is one of the world’s most highly-regarded coaches and was thought to have been close to taking over from Foster during the All Blacks’ struggles last year.

Ex-scrum half Marshall was a longtime teammate of Robertson’s for province, club and a country as a player, and has suggested that, while the coach is in France watching the World Cup, he has not been allowed to attend games involving the side he will soon be coaching.

“Can I tell you something really interesting – Scott Robertson has been here in France. You would have seen him. He’s been floating around.” Marshall, who won 81 New Zealand caps, explained on South African broadcaster Supersport. “[But] he’s not allowed to be at All Blacks games.

“They feel he’s too big a distraction to the current players.

“All of a sudden they might want to chat to him or might want to impress him, so Ian Foster said to him...he’s not being allowed at All Blacks games.”

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have been contacted for comment.

Robertson has guided the Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby titles and was spotted at one of Fiji’s fixtures earlier in the tournament.

Nicknamed “Razor”, the coach has also become known for his post-match celebratory breakdancing routines but has kept his profile low at this tournament.

Scott Robertson has become known for his celebratory breakdancing (Getty Images)

The All Blacks face Uruguay in their final Pool A game in Lyon tonight and will all but secure a quarter-final berth with a bonus-point victory.

France face Italy tomorrow night at OL Stadium to determine the final finishing positions in Pool A.