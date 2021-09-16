Income Tax Raids Actor Sonu Sood's Mumbai Offices: Report

Tax raids took place at actor Sonu Sood's offices in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per a report by NDTV. The report also states that officers from the Income Tax department searched six locations linked to the actor. The IT department is reportedly investigating Sonu Sood's alleged property dealing with a Lucknow-based real estate company.

Sources told NDTV, "A deal between Sonu Sood's company and a real estate firm from Lucknow is under scanner. The Income Tax raids took place because of allegations of tax evasion on the deal".

Sonu Sood has received high praise because of his philanthropic work during the pandemic. From providing transport for thousands of stranded migrant labourers to arranging for oxygen, medicines and other supplies, Sood has been relentlessly working to help people in need. The NDTV report states that opposition parties have called it a 'witch hunt' against the actor.

In August, Sood was appointed the brand ambassador of 'Desh ke Mentor' – Delhi government's mentorship programme for underprivileged, schoolgoing children. The actor met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the time.

