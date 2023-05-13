Should Income Investors Look At Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.28 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $20.97. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Zurn Elkay Water Solutions's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Zurn Elkay Water Solutions can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 28% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Zurn Elkay Water Solutions's earnings per share have dropped 28% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.4% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Zurn Elkay Water Solutions got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you're not too concerned about Zurn Elkay Water Solutions's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions you should be aware of.

