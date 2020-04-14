Should Income Investors Look At Sogn Sparebank (OB:SOGN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Sogn Sparebank (OB:SOGN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 1 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 16th of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of April.

The upcoming dividend for Sogn Sparebank is kr3.00 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of kr2.00. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Sogn Sparebank

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Sogn Sparebank paying out a modest 31% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Sogn Sparebank paid out over the last 12 months.

OB:SOGN Historical Dividend Yield April 14th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Sogn Sparebank's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 29% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Sogn Sparebank has delivered an average of 8.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments.

Story continues

Final Takeaway

Is Sogn Sparebank worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

However if you're still interested in Sogn Sparebank as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Sogn Sparebank. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Sogn Sparebank that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.