Should Income Investors Look At RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of January.

RBG Holdings's upcoming dividend is UK£0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.06 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, RBG Holdings has a trailing yield of 8.8% on the current stock price of £0.685. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether RBG Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether RBG Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. RBG Holdings paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether RBG Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 254% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While RBG Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were RBG Holdings to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For that reason, it's encouraging to see RBG Holdings's earnings over the past year have risen 32%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

RBG Holdings also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Unfortunately RBG Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is RBG Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note RBG Holdings paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with RBG Holdings, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for RBG Holdings and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

