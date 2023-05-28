Should Income Investors Look At Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.025 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.045 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current share price of MYR0.72. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 60% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.2% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat over the 10-year timeframe we consider, and Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad paid out less than half its earnings and more than half its free cashflow over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

