Should Income Investors Look At Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 27th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of June.

The upcoming dividend for Kingboard Laminates Holdings is HK$0.70 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of HK$0.40. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kingboard Laminates Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kingboard Laminates Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kingboard Laminates Holdings is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 86% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Kingboard Laminates Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Kingboard Laminates Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Kingboard Laminates Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Kingboard Laminates Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Kingboard Laminates Holdings is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Kingboard Laminates Holdings's dividend merits.

In light of that, while Kingboard Laminates Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Kingboard Laminates Holdings and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

