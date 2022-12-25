Should Income Investors Look At FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, FACB Industries Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.026 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.052 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FACB Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.5% on its current stock price of MYR1.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. FACB Industries Berhad paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that FACB Industries Berhad's earnings are down 2.4% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, FACB Industries Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.5% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has FACB Industries Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating FACB Industries Berhad more closely.

In light of that, while FACB Industries Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FACB Industries Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

