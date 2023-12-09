Should Income Investors Look At F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase F&G Annuities & Life's shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, F&G Annuities & Life has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $43.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether F&G Annuities & Life's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether F&G Annuities & Life can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. F&G Annuities & Life lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. F&G Annuities & Life reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Unfortunately F&G Annuities & Life has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is F&G Annuities & Life an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about F&G Annuities & Life's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example - F&G Annuities & Life has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

