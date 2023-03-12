Should Income Investors Look At DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase DT Midstream's shares before the 17th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.69 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.56 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, DT Midstream has a trailing yield of approximately 5.6% on its current stock price of $49.42. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether DT Midstream can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. DT Midstream paid out 67% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that DT Midstream's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see DT Midstream has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past three years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, two years ago, DT Midstream has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is DT Midstream worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see DT Midstream's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 67% and 63% respectively. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about DT Midstream from a dividend perspective.

So while DT Midstream looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DT Midstream you should be aware of.

