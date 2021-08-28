Should Income Investors Look At BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase BHP Group's shares before the 2nd of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$2.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.01 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BHP Group has a trailing yield of 9.2% on the current stock price of A$44.7. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BHP Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BHP Group distributed an unsustainably high 135% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while BHP Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see BHP Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, BHP Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has BHP Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with BHP Group's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. To summarise, BHP Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in BHP Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BHP Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

